Coronation Street fans all making the same joke as Phill’s ex-wife Camilla turns up

Coronation Street fans have been left making the same joke as Phill’s ex-wife Camilla, played by actress Louise Marwood, turned up.

In last night’s episode (Monday, July 4) Camilla arrived on the cobbles, leaving Fiz and Phill shocked.

However fans recognised Camilla and were left making the same joke.

Camilla arrived on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans shocked as Camilla arrives

Camilla’s arrival left Fiz feeling worried, but viewers were stunned to realise they recognise the actress who plays Camilla.

Camilla is played by Louise Marwood, who also played Chrissie White in ITV soap Emmerdale for nearly four years.

Fans were quick to joke that Camilla isn’t actually Camilla, she’s Chrissie White from Emmerdale.

Phill's ex wife Camilla…no that's Chrissie White with red hair #Corrie — Pam (@devereaux_pam) July 4, 2022

Omg was that the iconic Chrissie white?! #corrie — Kyle 🌹🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@KyleSew2112) July 4, 2022

what’s chrissie white doing here #Corrie — celia st james apologist (@chastainluvr) July 4, 2022

What happened to Chrissie White in Emmerdale?

Chrissie White first appeared in October 2014 when she arrived in the village with fiancé Robert Sugden, son Lachlan and dad Lawrence.

She soon discovered Robert had history in the village.

Eventually Robert and Chrissie got married, but they ended up getting a divorce as Robert had secretly been having an affair with Aaron Dingle.

Louise also played Chrissie in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In 2018, Chrissie died in a car crash when her son Lachlan took hold of the wheel while Chrissie was driving and went straight into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Lachlan was upset that Chrissie convinced girlfriend Belle to break up with him as they were moving to Australia.

He took the wheel and intended for the car to crash.

Chrissie and her dad Lawrence, who was in the back seat, died.

Chrissie’s half-sister Rebecca, was also in the backseat and was left with a brain injury.

Camilla dropped a bombshell on Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What bring Camilla to Weatherfield?

Camilla made it clear to Phill that they needed to talk.

This week Fiz feels like she should invite Camilla to her hen do.

However a game of Mr and Mrs soon proves that Camilla knows Phill better than Fiz does.

Camilla insists that she and Phill are in love and he wants her back.

Fiz confronts Phill about the emails to Camilla but he insists he knows nothing about them.

Phill is suspicious that his mother Mimi had something to do with the emails and bans her from the house and wedding.

