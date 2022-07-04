Coronation Street: 6 EXPLOSIVE spoilers ahead of Fiz and Phill’s wedding

Coronation Street couple Fiz and Phill are set to get married in Friday’s episode (July 8 2022).

But with Mimi and Camilla in Weatherfield set to cause trouble and Tyrone wanting Fiz back, will the wedding go to plan?

Here are six spoilers leading up to Fiz and Phill’s wedding.

Tyrone told Fiz he still loves her (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street: Fiz breaks Tyrone’s heart?

Following Tyrone‘s admission to Fiz that he still loves her, Fiz decides to tell him the truth…

Fiz calls in at the garage and tells Tyrone that although she loves him, she can no longer trust him after what happened with Alina.

She says that she will be marrying Phill.

Camilla tells Fiz that she and Phill are in love (Credit: ITV)

2. Coronation Street: Camilla drops a bombshell on Fiz

After Camilla’s arrival, Fiz was left feeling worried.

This week, Fiz feels like she should invite Camilla to her hen do since she’s in town.

But at the hen do, a game of Mr and Mrs proves Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does.

However Camilla soon drops a bombshell on Fiz – she insists that she and Phill are still in love and he wants to get back together.

Furious, Fiz confronts Phill about the emails between him and Camilla, but he insists he knows nothing about it.

Mimi is banished from the wedding (Credit: ITV)

3. Phill banishes Mimi from the wedding

Phill becomes suspicious that Mimi was involved in the emails to Camilla and banishes her from the house and wedding.

Did she have something to do with Camilla’s arrival?

The wedding day doesn’t get off to a great start (Credit: ITV)

4. Wedding day disaster?

On the day of the wedding Fiz and Phill are shocked to find out that the registrar has been cancelled.

They manage to get things back on track, but what happened with the registrar?

Was it cancelled on purpose?

Tyrone has a gift for Fiz (Credit: ITV)

5. Coronation Street: Tyrone’s thoughtful gift to Fiz

Despite Fiz’s decision to marry Phill, it seems Tyrone still wants to be supportive and presents Fiz with a thoughtful gift on her wedding day.

He presents Fiz with a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings.

Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

6. The wedding starts – but will it go to plan?

Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats as the wedding is about to start.

They watch as Fiz and Phill take their vows, but will it all go to plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

