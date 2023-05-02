Coronation Street fans all make the same plea to Paul over MND diagnosis

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday May 1, 2023), Dee-Dee arranged for Paul to meet up with somebody who had experienced what MND is like.

The wife of a late MND sufferer met up with Paul and told him what he could expect from his MND journey.

Now, Coronation Street fans have all made the same plea to Paul over his MND diagnosis. But, what are they asking of him?

Paul listened to Trish’s account of her experience (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul met up with Trish

Last night, Dee-Dee arranged for Paul to meet up with Trish – the wife of a late MND sufferer. Paul had no idea that Dee-Dee had arranged this meeting.

At the Bistro, whilst Paul was working a shift, Dee-Dee turned up and asked him when his shift ended, explaining that there was somebody she wanted him to meet.

At the flat, Dee-Dee introduced Paul to Trish. He told Dee-Dee that he wasn’t ready to speak about MND and was tempted to leave.

However, after some persuasion, Paul agreed to listen to what Trish had to say. Trish explained what Paul could expect, talking him through the decline in her husband’s health.

After his conversation with Trish, Dee-Dee begged Paul to wake up to the devastating reality of his situation and tell his loved ones the truth. Paul couldn’t face telling them.

Fans are all begging Paul to tell Billy about his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Fans are all making the same plea to Paul

With Trish detailing the upsetting symptoms that Paul is yet to experience, Coronation Street fans are all making the same plea to Paul. They’re begging him to tell Billy and his loved ones about his MND diagnosis.

One Coronation Street viewer on Twitter begged: “Paul the sooner you tell Billy the truth the better it’ll be for you.”

Paul the sooner you tell Billy the truth the better it'll be for you. 💔😭#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) May 1, 2023

#Corrie can't believe Paul is keeping his diagnosis a secret from everyone ☹️ — Oli from Reading 🦁 (@OliReading) May 1, 2023

A second Coronation Street fan was frustrated with Paul keeping things a secret and demanded: “Paul, be honest!!”

Another person tweeted: “Can’t believe Paul is keeping his diagnosis a secret from everyone,” followed by a sad face emoji.

When will Paul tell Billy? (Credit: ITV)

When will Paul tell Billy the truth?

At the moment, Paul is making out that his hand will get better to Billy. However, when his MND symptoms get harder to cover up, Paul won’t be able to hide them from Billy and his loved ones.

Paul’s health is set to decline rapidly meaning that Billy will soon start to pick up on Paul’s MND. But, when will Paul tell Billy the truth?

