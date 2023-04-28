Coronation Street star Peter Ash thanks fans as he issues a plea after Paul’s MND diagnosis

Coronation Street and Paul Foreman actor Peter Ash has taken to Twitter to issue a plea to fans asking for their support.

This comes after Paul received an official diagnosis of motor neurone disease during Wednesday night’s episode of the soap (April 26, 2023).

Now, Peter has decided to do his bit to help those like Paul struggling with the disease in real life – and he’d like fans to help him out.

Paul received the worst news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul received an MND diagnosis

In Wednesday night’s episode, Dee-Dee accompanied Paul to the hospital to attend his appointment with the neurologist.

Paul has been suffering from hand tremors ever since his accident, however after going to the GP it was confirmed that these symptoms were not a result of the motorbike crash.

Out of work and with his symptoms getting worse, Paul has tried to hide the true extent of his struggles from his family.

He’s also under huge financial pressure, stealing a car in a bid to pay off the debt he has accumulated recently. Thinking he was due compensation for his injuries, Paul took out a loan. However, the news what was going on with him was nothing to do with the crash left Paul owing thousands.

Sadly, this week, Paul found out that he had MND, rushing out of the hospital room, unable to cope. He made an excuse to leave, noting that he needed to top up his parking.

Dee-Dee was in utter shock and begged Paul to tell Billy about his diagnosis. However, he was unable to bring himself to do so.

Peter Ash is doing his bit to raise awareness (Credit: ITV)

Peter Ash runs 10k for MND Charity

Paul actor Peter Ash has taken to Twitter in light of Paul’s upsetting MND diagnosis scenes airing, to thank fans. He also revealed he is raising funds for the MND Association and asked for help.

Thank you for the great response to the storyline so far. If you feel like donating to the cause, I am running 10k for the MND Association next month and would love your help!🏃‍♂️🙏https://t.co/9MkqdobNqI https://t.co/PEGhBpmn3V — Peter Ash (@PeterAsh_85) April 27, 2023

Peter shared: “Thank you for the great response to the storyline so far. If you feel like donating to the cause, I am running 10k for the MND Association next month and would love your help!”

He then added a link for the MND Association where fans can donate towards Peter’s cause as he prepares to run his 10k.

The money donated will go towards providing those suffering from MND resources to give them the best quality of life.

Peter has set up an online fundraiser with a target of £7,777. So far, he has raised £875 which will go towards his cause.

Fans have wished Peter the best of luck (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rush to support Peter Ash

Coronation Street fans have taken to Peter Ash’s Twitter page to send him some support ahead of his 10k run.

One person planned to make a donation and wrote: “I will absolutely be making a donation, and wish you all the best for the run.”

Another fan praised Peter for raising awareness for MND, commenting: “And thank you for being so talented…your acting skills will facilitate raising awareness of the condition so much.”

A third person stated: “Thanks for the support for MND, I lost a good friend to this awful disease.”

