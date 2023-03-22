Coronation Street spoilers: Paul confesses the truth to Billy as his health crisis continues

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul decides to confess the truth about his financial struggles to Billy.

He opens up about the debt he is in.

But, will Billy be able to support him in Coronation Street?

Billy listens as Paul opens up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul confesses the truth to Billy

Recently, Paul had a motorbike crash which meant that he could no longer work at the builder’s yard.

After Carla had crashed the Underworld van into Paul, Paul decided to go back to work.

However, he started to lose grip in his hand when sawing some wood meaning that Ed had to send him home.

Out of work, Paul still promised to help Gemma pay for her and Chesney’s wedding.

After taking a loan out and with no signs of his health improving, Paul confides in Billy about his financial struggles next week.

Picking up a glass of champagne with his left hand, Paul sparks worry in Billy.

With this, Paul confesses that he’s spent all of the loan and he doesn’t know how he’ll be able to pay it back.

Can Billy support him?

Dee-Dee helps Paul find work (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee gives Paul a lifeline

Dee-Dee has been helping Paul ever since he had his accident.

Initially, she had been trying to help her friend gain compensation from Carla for his injuries.

However, Dr Gaddas revealed that Paul’s health issues are likely not related to the accident.

Dee-Dee then revealed that if this was the case then Paul wouldn’t be entitled to compensation.

With Paul looking for work and being in financial trouble, Dee-Dee offers a Paul a job at the solicitor’s doing some filing.

Adam’s not happy but Dee-Dee shuts him up by telling him that she’ll pay Paul’s wages out of her own earnings.

Will this be the lifeline Paul so desperately needs?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Can Billy support Paul with his financial issues? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!