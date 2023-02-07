Coronation Street fans all make same complaint about Sam after armed robbery

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday February 6, 2023) saw a gun robbery take place at the Bistro, placing Sam in danger.

Sam got caught up in the drama and phoned his dad, Nick, for help.

Now, Coronation Street fans have all made the same complaint about Sam’s actions.

Sam called Nick on his phone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sam phoned Nick for help

Last night, Sam asked Ryan if he could sit in a booth at the Bistro whilst he waited for Nick and Leanne to show up.

Soon after, two masked gunmen entered the restaurant and asked Ryan where the drugs were.

A gun was then fired.

Sam rang Nick and whispered into his phone for help.

Nick got to the Bistro and comforted Sam whilst Damon turned up and wrestled with the gunmen.

The masked men managed to escape before the armed police made an appearance.

Sam was shaken up as he explained to Nick that he’d been at the restaurant to show him his school project about the war.

He didn’t expect to be caught up in an actual war.

Sam didn’t ring the police (Credit: ITV)

Fans make the same complaint about Sam’s call for help

Coronation Street fans have all made the same complaint about Sam calling Nick for help.

They have wondered why Sam didn’t call the police instead of Nick.

One Coronation Street viewer asked: “Sam didn’t bother with the police then?”

Another wrote: “Good gracious, of all the people to call… Sam dials his dad. Thought he was bright.”

#Corrie Sam didn't bother with the police then? — Oli from Reading 🦁 (@OliReading) February 6, 2023

Why did Sam call his dad, surely the Police would have been the smart option 🤦🏼‍♀️ #Corrie ?! — Ali Green 😻 (@alig1972) February 6, 2023

#Corrie Oh Sam you should've called the cops. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) February 6, 2023

A third viewer questioned: “Why did Sam call his dad, surely the police would have been the smart option?”

A final fan stated: “Oh Sam, you should’ve called the cops.”

Should Sam have called PC Craig for help?

Sam’s safety is at risk (Credit: ITV)

Is Nick putting Sam in danger?

By taking Harvey’s money, Nick is now being controlled by Damon.

Having no choice but to bring drugs into the Bistro, Nick’s in a mess.

Nick even lied to the police to protect Damon.

But, with Sam looking up to Damon and getting into fights at school, is Sam in danger?

Should Nick be protecting Sam from Damon?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Was Sam right to call Nick? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.