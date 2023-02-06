Composite image of Sam, on the phone, looking scared, and an armed gunman in the Bistro on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hostage horror as Sam killed at bistro?

Sam is caught in the middle of Nick and Damon's dodgy dealing

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that there’s horror in store for Nick and Leanne as Sam and Ryan are held hostage by armed gunmen at the bistro.

As the bistro siege reaches its climax, a gunshot rings out – will Sam and Ryan survive?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Todd and Eileen hear a terrifying warning about Laurence.

Meanwhile, Bernie’s golf win causes tension between her and Dev.

Elsewhere, Roy’s obsession with his phone grows, and Sarah and Michael make big business plans.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight below.

Masked men talk to Ryan in the bistro on Coronation Street
Ryan is terrified when confronted with the barrel of a gun (Credit: ITV)

Masked gunmen invade the bistro

Nick calls Damon and tells him that the drugs have been delivered.

But, at the bistro, two masked me storm in and point a gun at Ryan.

They order him to hand over the drugs.

While the masked men threaten terrified Ryan, Sam dives under a table.

From his cover, he calls Nick.

As Nick answers, a gunshot rings out from the bistro.

Nick, Leanne and Damon race towards the bistro, fearing for Sam and Ryan.

Following the gunshot, the police arrive, a sniffer dog in tow.

What will they find?

Todd and Eileen, on the street, talk to a man in a car on Coronation Street
Eileen and Todd’s taxi driver has a warning for them (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Todd and Eileen receive a chilling warning

Todd and Eileen pull up on the street in a taxi as Sean and Laurence walk by.

The taxi driver recognises Laurence.

He warns Todd and Eileen that their friend needs to watch his back.

Todd tells Sean about what the taxi driver said.

Outside the Rovers, Sean confronts Laurence.

He grabs Todd’s phone and opens the taxi app.

Showing Laurence a picture of Mitch the taxi driver, Sean is placated when Laurence claims he’s never seen the man before.

Later, at no.11, Eileen reveals that she’s found a picture of Laurence and his wife with the driver.

Sean tells Todd and Eileen that they’re both wrong about Laurence.

He says that he’s booked them both a minibreak.

Is Sean in danger?

Dev talking and smiling at No.5, while the children play on Coronation Street
Will Bernie’s golf talent come between her and Dev? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Dev bicker about her golf win

Bernie is furious when Chesney tells her that Dev let her win at golf.

Dev admits that she was great, and that the team would be lucky to have her.

When Dev and Bernie return from the golfing range, Gemma assumes that Dev let her win again.

However, Dev concedes that Bernie’s a natural.

At No.5, Bernie tells everyone how the Ladies’ Captain will offer her a scholarship.

Jealous Dev does his best to appear pleased.

Chesney looks disbelieving while talking to Bernie, surrounded by the kids at No.5 on Corrie
Chesney drops Dev in it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla worries about phone-addicted Roy

In the café, Roy suggests to Evelyn that she might like to return to her charity shop job.

Meanwhile, he continually checks his phone for updates on the roman fort excavation.

Carla tells Nina that she’s worried about Roy’s smartphone obsession.

Michael and Sarah think big

At no.3, Michael shows Sarah some more of his designs.

He tells her that they should think big.

He suggests that they bombard all of the retailers on Stephen’s list with his designs.

Ryan is Caught Robbing The Bistro on CCTV | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

