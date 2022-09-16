Coronation Street: Everything we know about Kelly Neelan’s exit so far

Coronation Street is about to say goodbye to one of its brightest stars.

With actress Millie Gibson having quit the ITV soap, her exit as Kelly Neelan is set to be explosive.

Here’s everything we know about it…

Kelly’s exit from Coronation Street airs next week (Credit: ITV)

When does Kelly Neelan’s Coronation Street exit air?

The episodes with Kelly’s exit are due to air next week on ITV.

However after the passing of the Queen, television schedules have been up in the air.

It is expected that the episodes will broadcast next week, but there is set to be a delay.

There will be no Coronation Street episode on Monday night.

What’s the big stunt?

There will be a dramatic rooftop face off involving Kelly, Gary and the gangster that previously kidnapped them.

The soap used a huge Hollywood-style special effects studio called a Volume Wall to keep the storyline top secret – and to pull off a major stunt without putting the actors in real danger.

Will Kelly be killed off in her Coronation Street exit?

While Coronation Street bosses are remaining mum on whether Kelly will be killed off – it wouldn’t be surprising.

The actress has teased that it is the final time she will play Kelly on the soap.

Teasing her final storyline she said: “Oh my gosh, when I first heard about it I was like, ‘Gosh, they’re really pulling out all the stops for this one, aren’t they?’

“I was absolutely buzzing. I couldn’t thank them enough, honestly. I’m eternally grateful for this being the end of saying goodbye to Kelly Neelan.”

And she teased that she will never act with Mikey North again, adding: “Because it’s been such a beautiful relationship on and off screen it’s just been really emotional thinking we’re never going to act together again.”

What does Millie Gibson say?

The actress is bowing out of Corrie after four years – and she’s definitely emotional about it.

Speaking to ED! and other media, she said: “I can’t say too much but there was a day with Mikey. It was the end of the day and it was mine and Mikey’s last scene.

“I could not stop crying, even on the line run. It’s like a seven page scene with just me and Mikey and I was choking up on the line run.

“I was trying to save it but it was so hard, such a hard scene. I’m so excited to see it because it’s a really good scene.

“It kind of wraps it all up but it’s really sad. That was very hard.”

Millie is emotional about her final Coronation Street scenes (Credit: ITV)

Why did Millie Gibson quit Coronation Street?

“I think Corrie is a home,” she said answering this exact question.

“It’s the best way of describing it, it’s a home. because I’m so young I thought: ‘I’ve got to leave’.

“I have no responsibilities – I don’t have kids, I don’t have a mortgage to pay or anything like that, I’m still grateful to be living at home.

“So I thought I’m just going to see what else the world has. If it does, it does – that would be quite good, wouldn’t it?

“I just thought I might as well see what happens while I’m still young.”

