Coronation Street: Esther abusing Mike in dark twist, suggests fan theory

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday January 2, 2023), Summer was shocked to find the bailiffs on Mike and Esther’s doorstep.

Esther was furious with Mike as the couple realised the extent of what they’d lost.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Mike and Esther may be involved in a domestic abuse twist.

Summer got a shock (Credit: ITV)

The bailiffs turned up at Mike and Esther’s house

Last night, Summer was home alone at Mike and Esther’s house.

She got a shock when she opened the door to the bailiffs.

The bailiffs entered the house and started taking the couple’s possessions.

Summer quickly rang Mike and told the couple to get home quickly.

When the pair returned, Summer had lots of questions.

Mike then revealed that the bailiffs were real and they were in debt.

All of their savings had been given to Summer so they couldn’t get out of the financial mess they were in.

Mike then tried to process everything he had lost as Summer decided to give the couple some time alone.

Esther then yelled at Mike, saying that he had a nerve claiming that he’d been robbed.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that something more sinister may be behind Esther’s anger.

Could Mike be a victim? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory: Esther is abusing Mike?

Corrie fans have started to predict that Mike and Esther could be a violent couple.

Seeing dents in the couple’s fridge last week, fans believed that Summer was in danger of a violent outburst from the couple.

However, a new fan theory suggests that Mike could be the true victim, being abused by Esther.

I'm thinking there's gonna be a domestic abuse storyline with Mike and Esther but I think there's gonna be a twist and Mike's the one getting abused. #Corrie — mitch davies (@mitchdavies1996) January 3, 2023

A Corrie fan tweeted: “I’m think there’s gonna be a domestic abuse storyline with Mike and Esther but I think there’s gonna be a twist and Mike’s the one getting abused.”

Is Mike a victim?

Do you agree with this fan theory?

Is Esther abusing Mike? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Mike be in danger?

After Esther yelled at him, Mike went to drown his sorrows at the Bistro.

He then started flirting with Leanne.

Could Mike have been desperate to escape from an abusive Esther?

Is Esther so desperate for a baby that she’s taking things out on Mike?

Is Mike being abused by Esther?

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

