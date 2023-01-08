Coronation Street fans are unimpressed with recent episodes and are now vowing to boycott the show over what they are calling “terrible” scenes.

The ITV soap has been slammed by its own fans over its so-called “comedy” scenes.

One fan raged: “Corrie has turned into a panto. The bomb plot was so stupid (I will not go into the comical details).

“Stephen making daft faces at the camera. Spider the undercover cop (yikes). Maria etc with such funny dialogue. It has turned into a circus.”

And they’re not the only ones who feel that way, it seems…

Alya was driving the b0mb-rigged van when it exploded in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ‘comedy’ episodes leave viewers threatening boycott

A second added: “The Stephen storyline is just as bad and the thought it’s going to carry for over another 12 months is yikes.”

A third said they are done with the soap over the so-called funny scenes.

They said: “I am damn sure that I could find far better things to do but I would not miss Corrie for the world.

“Who needs to buy expensive tickets to see unfunny comedians when we have got Corrie!”

Another insisted they want the soap to improve but are struggling to watch it.

“Some of us have watched Corrie our whole lives and desperately want it to improve from the terrible state it’s in,” they wrote.

“It’s not as easy as just switching off. This isn’t a new show that was so good to start then plummeted in quality in its third season or something.

“Many of us have watched and loved it for decades, some since childhood, and are understandably desperate for it to be good again.”

Coronation Street slammed by fans

Another was critical of how the far right terrorism plot was handled.

They said: “I spent the entirety of that episode laughing at how ridiculous it was, which is a shame because on paper it had potential and considering the subject, it should have been powerful.

“They just completely missed the mark in the end. Too much silly writing, and all things considered, I just don’t believe that Corrie is currently capable of delivering a decent storyline.

“I get that they wanted Alya to be a hero but they really could have come up with a better way of doing it.

“The idea that anyone would be idiotic and irresponsible enough to knowingly drive off in a van with a bomb attached to it, instead of waiting for the bomb squad and the police, is laughable and again, terrible writing.

“Clearly, all the focus is on their new fave villain – dull, annoying, drippy Stephen.”

Killer Stephen’s performance isn’t amusing Coronation Street fans (Credit: ITV)

Can Corrie be saved?

Others have also reached breaking point with the soap.

“I now fast-forward through 90% of an episode,” said one.

“Honestly feel I will soon give up on Corrie and have watched since first episode too. This racism storyline must have been one of the worst, if not the worst , storyline ever. A sad state of affairs,” said one fan who was clearly planning to boycott the soap.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

