Coronation Street's David Platt tells lie to Gail to cover up his secret

David Platt is going to tell a major lie to mum Gail in Coronation Street to hide his new secret.

Hairdresser David has been going out and starting fights in a bid to distract himself from wife Shona demanding a divorce after losing her memory.

David Platt has been putting himself in dangerous situations in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Next week his mum Gain is going to realise something is amiss with his behaviour.

And when he takes himself off for a walk, Gail asks where he's going and he refuses to tell her.

The soap has already hinted at darkness to come for David with his fights but if he hides what he's going through then it's set to get even worse for him.

It comes as actor Jack P. Shepherd celebrated being on the cobbles for 20 years this week.

Jack shared some pictures from his life before the soap, showing throwbacks to his toddler and school years.

He also shared highlights of David, which included his bunny Barney, sharing a kiss with Tracy Barlow and a scene with girlfriend/stepsister Tina McIntyre.

HOW DID JACK CELEBRATE 20 YEARS PLAYING DAVID PLATT IN CORONATION STREET?

Jack also included David's tougher moments which included being kidnapped by Richard Hillman, saying goodbye to wife Kylie, who was murdered and the shower scene when David broke down after being raped by Josh Tucker.

Jack captioned the post: "Today marks my 20th year anniversary playing the role of David Platt.

"Here's a few photos of my life before I got the part and a few highlights of my character. Thank you @coronationstreet for everything."

His friends and co-stars were in a rush to congratulate Jack on his achievement.

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan said: "Congratulations Jacky boy! Amazing achievement, I hope that Tina tattoo is still imprinted on your arm. Here's to the next 20 years."

Ryan Thomas, who played David's brother-in-law Jason Grimshaw joked: "Not one mention!"

Kate Ford, who plays Tracy Barlow, aka Tracy McDonald, wrote: "Ha! Happy anniversary Jack."

