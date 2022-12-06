In next week’s Coronation Street, Daniel and Daisy are faced with the ‘return’ of Daniel’s ex-girlfriend, Bethany Platt.

As Daisy’s jealousy arises, Daniel realises something.

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has spoken out about Daniel’s ‘wake-up call’.

Daniel’s ex reminds him of what he loves best (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt ‘returns’

In next week’s Coronation Street, Daniel gets a shock when Bethany Platt ‘returns’.

Viewers will remember that Bethany was Daniel’s ex-girlfriend.

When Daniel’s wife, Sinead, was reaching her dying days, Daniel and Bethany kissed.

After Sinead died from cervical cancer, Daniel and Bethany got together despite facing backlash from their families.

Daniel later proposed to Bethany, but she realised that he wasn’t over Sinead, and ended up leaving the street.

However, next week, Daniel comes across a magazine article written by Bethany.

Daisy can’t help but feeling jealous.

In a positive outcome, Bethany’s ‘return’ prompts Daniel to start writing again, realising how much he’s missed it.

Daniel uses the ‘return’ of his ex as a sign (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rob Mallard speaks on Daniel’s ‘wake-up call’

Daniel Osbourne star Rob Mallard has spoken out about Daniel’s ‘wake-up call’ after reading Bethany’s article.

Speaking to Metro, Rob said: “In terms of his professional ambition it’s a wake-up call, seeing someone he viewed as a peer doing something he wanted to do almost makes him feel like he’s been left behind.

‘She was someone he almost mentored, so seeing her go on to do it and him not be doing it makes him take stock of where he’s at and what he’s been doing with his life since he stopped teaching, which isn’t very much.”

“It sets off a competitive edge in him, where he thinks if she can do it then so can I.”

Things take a worrying turn for Daniel and Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Are things looking up for Daniel?

Whilst Daniel may be back writing again, things take a worrying turn in other aspects of his life.

Next week, Daisy finds a lump in her breast.

Whilst Daniel agrees to accompany her at a GP appointment, he gets drunk and leaves her to attend alone.

He then tells everyone at The Rovers that Daisy might have cancer.

Fearing that he’ll have to go through the same journey as he did with Sinead, he crumbles.

Will Daisy be okay?

Can Daniel support her the best he can?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

