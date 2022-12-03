Coronation Street's Daniel is looking stressed, and in a bubble, Bethany is looking angry
Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt’s ‘return’ causes trouble for Daniel and Daisy

Daniel's faced with a blast from his past

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany Platt’s ‘return’ sparks trouble for Daniel and his girlfriend, Daisy.

As Bethany’s name gets mentioned, Daniel’s left feeling uneasy.

Will Bethany drive a wedge between the couple in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street's Daniel and Bethany are kissing on the sofa
Daniel and Bethany used to date (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Bethany have history

Viewers will know that Daniel and Bethany’s relationship was never easy.

When Daniel’s wife, Sinead, was nearing the end of her life, due to her battle with cervical cancer, Daniel couldn’t cope.

Holding an early Christmas party for Sinead, Daniel and Sinead started rowing over what they thought was best for her.

Daniel wanted Sinead to take it easy, but Sinead wanted to have some fun and told him to leave the party.

Bethany spotted an upset Daniel outside and offered him support, having had a crush on him for quite some time.

Soon enough, Daniel and Bethany kissed.

Ken rumbled the pair and gave Daniel a talking to.

After Sinead had died, Daniel then rushed into a new relationship with Bethany and eventually proposed to her (with Sinead’s ring).

Sinead and Daniel’s family strongly disapproved of the relationship and made their feelings known.

Bethany soon realised that Daniel wasn’t over Sinead and decided to leave the street.

Will Bethany drive Daniel and Daisy apart? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt ‘returns’

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Bethany Platt returns (well, in some shape or form).

Daniel finds a magazine article written by Bethany, being faced with his ex once again.

Daisy feels uncomfortable as Daniel mentions his ex, after just having encouraged him to move out of Sinead’s flat to start afresh with her.

Gaining inspiration from Bethany, Daniel decides to reignite his passion for writing.

But, will Bethany’s article cause trouble for Daniel and Daisy?

Has Daniel been reminded of what he once had with Bethany?

Coronation Street - Daniel and Bethany Kiss (21st October 2019)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Bethany drive a wedge between Daniel and Daisy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

