Coronation Street fans have predicted that Daniel Osbourne will end up dating Daisy Midgeley.

Daisy arrived on the cobbles last year and has definitely caused some trouble for Jenny since her arrival.

Recently she became a seller for Double Glammy when Sean introduced her to the company.

However after Sean started to see how the company was ruining people’s lives, he set out to bring Double Glammy down.

Daisy has been selling for Double Glammy (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Friday, June 25) Sean asked Carol and Gemma Winter to do an interview with Daniel for the Gazette.

Later Daisy got wind of what Sean was up to and went to see Daniel.

She tried to convince him that people needed the business and that the article could ruin things for them.

Daisy asked him to hold off writing the article and do more research.

Daniel wrote an article on Double Glammy (Credit: ITV)

However Daniel told Daisy that he had already submitted the article and it was already online and would be in the paper the next day.

Furious, Daisy stormed off and was later furious to find her bank account had been suspended, which would effect her bank loan, which she needed for a deposit for the pub.

However fans seemed to notice a spark between Daisy and Daniel and predicted they could be Weatherfield’s next couple.

Ok but Daisy and Daniel though 👀😏 #corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) June 25, 2021

Daniel & Daisy the next couple.. ?? … #Corrie — Chelseaa Jadee (@ChelseaaJadee98) June 25, 2021

Can see Daisy and Daniel getting together👀 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) June 25, 2021

https://twitter.com/scripttoscene/status/1408504664891461634

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan

While fans are predicting romance for Daisy and Daniel, it appears she starts to grow closer to Ryan Connor.

In next week’s scenes Ryan is fed up when he suggests a night out to Alya, but she tells him she has to work.

Daisy encourages Ryan to start up his DJ career again (Credit: ITV)

Feeling down, he goes to the pub and Daisy attempts to cheer him up.

When Ryan reveals that he’s a DJ Daisy urges him to reboot his career and follow his heart.

