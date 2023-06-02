Coronation Street fans slam soap for victim-blaming Daisy in court

Last night in Coronation Street (Thursday June 1), Daisy took to the witness box in court to detail the events of the acid attack.

However, the defence barrister for Justin gave Daisy a hard time and suggested that she had given Justin mixed messages.

Coronation Street fans have now slammed the soap for victim-blaming Daisy in court.

Daisy was accused of giving Justin mixed messages (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy faced Justin in court

Last night, Daisy took to the witness box during Justin’s trial, after finding out that Ryan wasn’t coming to court.

However, Daisy was soon accused of sending Justin mixed messages by the defence barrister. She brought up her history of changing the wedding dates and venues and posting false comments on social media.

She also revealed that Daisy manipulated Ryan so that Ryan and Alya would break up.

Daisy said that she didn’t give Justin any mixed messages and told him to leave her alone again and again.

Her actions were then examined, with it being suggested that she had led Justin on and had caused the acid attack as a result.

Fans felt like the barrister’s comments were unfair (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam soap for victim-blaming Daisy

Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap for victim-blaming Daisy. They can’t believe that the barrister tried to justify the attack by blaming Daisy for her actions.

How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief.

One fan wrote: “If Daisy was a man and Justin a woman, would the defence lawyer have accused the man of leading the woman on? No chance. Aye it’s a soap but still.”

If Daisy was a man and Justin, a woman, would the defence lawyer have accused the man of leading the woman on? No chance. Aye it's a soap but still #Corrie — Claire (@ClaireGemm) June 1, 2023

I don't understand the line of questioning, are they trying to convince the jury that Daisy sending "mixed messages" was enough to justify his anger and the attack?! #Corrie — Sia. (@Sias_Creations) June 1, 2023

How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief, anyone would clearly see Justin is guilty #corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 1, 2023

Another person tweeted: “I don’t understand the line of questioning, are they trying to convince the jury that Daisy sending ‘mixed messages’ was enough to justify his anger and the attack?!”

A third viewer said: “How can Justin’s barrister sit there and say Daisy is the guilty party lol, this storyline is beyond belief, anyone would clearly see Justin is guilty.”

What will the verdict be? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will the jury believe Daisy?

At the moment, things aren’t looking too great for Daisy as the barrister attacks her character.

But, who will the jury believe? What will the verdict be? Will Justin get the punishment he deserves?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What will the verdict be? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!