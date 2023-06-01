Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (June 1) have revealed that Daisy Midgeley is to face stalker Justin in court as he stands trial for attacking her and Ryan. But with Ryan still refusing to testify, how will Daisy cope? Or will Ryan change his mind?

In last night’s episode, Ryan told Daisy that he wouldn’t be appearing in court – and revealed that Justin’s sister, Karen, had been spying on them. Can Daisy face her fears and testify against Justin alone?

Elsewhere, Evelyn comforts Roy as he frets over his operation, and Billy surprises Paul ahead of their holiday.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

Against all odds, Daisy enters the witness box (Credit: ITV)

Daisy takes to the witness box

Terrified at appearing in court without Ryan to back her up, Daisy is stressed out at the thought of facing Justin in court alone.

Daniel begs Ryan to rethink his decision not to testify. He points out that if Justin goes free, Daisy will be forced to live in constant state of fear. However, Ryan stubbornly refuses to budge from his position.

Later in court, the usher summons Daisy into the courtroom. Panicking, Daisy tells Daniel that she can’t face it.

Daniel takes to the witness box himself. He tells the court how Justin relentlessly stalked Daisy before his acid attack on her and Ryan.

Will Daisy have the courage to go through with her testimonial? (Credit: ITV)

Outside the courtroom, Daisy is about to flee the building when Carla finds her. She urges Daisy to prove to Justin that he can’t control her.

Back inside, the defence barrister gives Daniel a grilling. He paints Daisy as highly-strung and an unreliable witness.

Then, mustering up all of her courage, Daisy enters the witness box. How will she cope under pressure?

Roy heads in for his operation (Credit: ITV)

Nervous Roy goes under the knife

It’s the day of Roy’s operation for his angina, and he’s feeling nervous. After being handed a pile of letters by Roy yesterday – to be given out in the event of his death – Evelyn finds the one he wrote for her. Desperate to know what it says, she holds it up to the light.

Later, in the hospital, Evelyn sits with Roy and tries to reassure him. She squeezes his hand and wishes him luck as nurses wheel him out to his operation. Will Roy be okay?

Billy has a surprise in store for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Billy and Paul take a break

With the wedding behind them, Paul packs a few extra things for his holiday with Billy. Just then, Billy pulls up outside in the church minibus. He tells Paul that he’s borrowed it for their trip.

Can a holiday with Billy help Paul take his mind off his on-going health horror?

