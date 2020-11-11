Coronation Street confirms its Christmas and New Year storylines

Coronation Street has confirmed it’s anniversary, Christmas and New Year storylines.

The soap will be celebrating it’s 60th anniversary on December 9 2020, around the festive period.

Corrie is the Guinness World Record holding programme and has seen 57 births, 146 deaths and 131 weddings alongside affairs, murders, secrets and lies.

Let’s not forget the unique blend of pathos and northern humour that makes the show just as popular today as it was all those years ago.

Coronation Street will be celebrating it’s 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

To celebrate the milestone, ITV will be screening special shows, publishing an anniversary book, launching new products, unveiling unique social media content and at the centre of it all, will be a fantastic week of drama on the cobbles.

Coronation Street: What storylines will happen during the 60th anniversary and heading into 2021?

The anniversary will see three storylines reach spectacular conclusions. Whilst at the same time start a new chain of events which will take the soap into 2021.

For months, the nation has been gripped by the coercive control storyline which has seen Geoff abuse his wife Yasmeen.

The end of Yasmeen’s trial will be in the Coronation Street 60th anniversary week (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen on remand, charged with the attempted murder of Geoff, the anniversary will see the end of her trial. How will it end?

Meanwhile two people battle to keep a shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them.

But nothing stays quiet for long in the soaps and as the week progresses, the web of lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them.

Ray is trying to destroy the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

At the centre of the anniversary is the street itself. Residents unite to try and save Coronation Street from being destroyed by Ray Crosby.

Having bought up most of the businesses and properties in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot to make way for his new development. As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles, the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

Will they be able to stop him?

