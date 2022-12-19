Mary smiling and Brian looking shocked in Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Brian and Mary get together as fans spot spark?

Are the pair headed for romance?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street think that they have spotted a ‘spark’ between residents Mary Taylor and Brian Packham, fuelling rumours of a romance between the pair.

Viewers have noticed the pair’s chemistry in recent scenes together.

In Friday’s episode, Brian alleviated Mary’s doubts about her play performance by secretly writing an article in the Gazette praising her acting.

Mary, Ken, Nigel and Brian look shocked as they are faced with a mystery woman
Mary and Brian have been working on a play together recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call for Brian and Mary romance

Writing on Twitter, fans reacted to Brian and Mary’s scenes by calling for the pair to get together.

“Omg Brian and Mary NEED to be together,” said one fan.

“Aww, Mary and Brian could be the Corrie relationship we never knew we wanted!” said another.

“I love Brian and Mary. Don’t ever write them out,” a third fan said.

“Brian’s crushing on Mary, awww,” said another.

Could Brian and Mary get together?

Mary looks concerned while talking to Brian on Coronation Street
Brian and Mary have never dated on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Romance for Brian and Mary?

Brian and Mary both joined Coronation Street within two years of each other.

Mary joined Coronation Street in 2008, Brian in 2010.

Mary met Norris Cole through entering competitions and even got married to win a competition.

Meanwhile, headteacher Brian was introduced as a love interest to Julie Carp and colleague of John Stape.

Mary and Brian have moved in the same circles, but never dated.

Earlier this year Brian split with girlfriend Cathy Matthews and she left the cobbles.

Recently Brian and Mary have been brought closer together by the Weatherfield amateur dramatics club, in which they are both involved.

After seeing Mary’s anxiety over her performance, Brian wrote a review in the Gazette, specifically praising Mary.

Could Brian’s crush on Mary lead to something more?

Mary Gives George Her Death Glare | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

