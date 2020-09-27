Sally Carman might have made her mark on Coronation Street as Abi Franklin, but it took her 20 years to do it.

The actress has revealed how she unsuccessfully auditioned for countless roles on the cobbles before finally landing one.

Sally has played Abi for three years (Credit: ITV)

She even auditioned to be David Platt’s love interest, Shona Ramsey, at one point.

She told Notebook magazine, as reported by the Mirror: “I can’t even tell you how many auditions I’ve had. So many screen tests, they go into double figures. I went for Hayley Tamaddon’s character Andrea, Faye Brookes’ Kate, Julia Goulding’s Shona, and a good four people in the knicker factory.

“God bless the casting director, she’s been trying to get me in for 20 years! All I could do was get my head down, do my best and hope the Corrie gods were on my side.”

However, even though she had to wait, it seems landing the role of Abi was the right one for Sally.

After all it introduced her to real-life love Joe Duttine.

But that doesn’t mean they want to carry the love affair over onto the screen.

Coronation Street’s Sally Carman and Joe Duttine rule out affair storyline

She said: “I couldn’t do that to Sally (who is married to Joe’s character Tim), never. Sally is Abi’s mum, best friend, sister, daughter, all rolled into one.

“I can’t really work with Joe. He has the glintiest eyes and he’s so naughty. He’s very dry, I do find him hilarious, he’s definitely my favourite person.”

Joe has previously ruled out an on-screen romance for the happy couple.

“That’s the last thing me and Sally want,” he joked to The Sun earlier this month.

“It would be a disaster. We would make each other laugh all the time, we wouldn’t be able to concentrate – and it’d be a little too close to home, wouldn’t it?

“We don’t want that as it’s nice to have a life away from the Street. We met at Corrie and that’s always going to be special for us, but we don’t want to act it out on screen!”

