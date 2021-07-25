Coronation Street bosses desperate to sign Jack Grealish for cameo

Coronation Street bosses are reportedly desperate to land England footballer Jack Grealish for a cameo.

The Aston Villa player is said to be a huge fan of the ITV soap.

Corrie bosses are desperate to land Jack Grealish for a cameo

So much so that he is said to have never missed an episode – and keeps himself updated with the comings and goings of Weatherfield.

Now bosses are keen to tempt him into popping by for a pint in the Rovers.

A Corrie insider told the Daily Star Sunday: “We have heard that Jack is a huge fan of the programme.

“He apparently likes to keep up to date with the plots and what’s happening to the characters. Jack also follows a few of the cast on social media.”

Staff on the soap are hatching a plan to get him to film a cameo appearance in the same way Harry Redknapp did for EastEnders.

The source added: “Let’s hope we can get him to pop into the Rovers one day. We’re sure the residents of Weatherfield would love to have an England ace gracing the cobbles.”

Jack Grealish reveals he’s pals with Coronation Street legend

Earlier this year Jack told his club’s official media channel how he’s become friends with Corrie’s Kirk.

The footballer got actor Andrew Wyment’s number so he can FaceTime him with his sister who’s also a big fan.

He said: “My sister has so many idols, she just loves Coronation Street, and she loves Kirk from Corrie.

Jack is already pals with Kirk Sutherland actor Andy Whyment (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve got Kirk’s number and we FaceTime him now and again and he just makes her day.”

If Jack did make an appearance on Corrie he wouldn’t be the first football legend to enter soap world.

Former England manager Harry made an appearance in Walford earlier this month to coincide with Euro 2020.

The former I’m A Celeb star made no secret of his love for the soap and was delighted to appear.

He said: “My ambition for 2021 is to get a part in EastEnders because I’m a real Eastender,” he said.

“I grew up in Poplar, so I have a real affinity with the area.”

