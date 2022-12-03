Coronation Street boss teases more deaths on cobbles as show undergoes huge change

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased the possibility of more deaths on the new set.

The ITV soap released the first look at its set expansion with Weatherfield Precinct finally being built to be shown on screen.

The alley ways of the new set will be perfect for a Coronation Street murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss teases upcoming deaths

Featuring a series of shops, flats and a playground, the new set also harbours a darker side.

And the producer has teased that serial killer Stephen Reid could find the place useful.

“It’s the sort of place you might go in the daytime and buy an ice cream, but you might not want to go down there after dark because it might be full of kids up to no good,” Iain revealed.

“It’s got really fun bits. But it’s also got the ginnels of doom, which is where all the bad stuff happens on Coronation Street.

“Secret rendezvous, criminal assignations, and all the rest of it.

“It’s got a little bit of everything. I went round it yesterday and was absolutely thrilled to pieces.”

Sounds like more Coronation Street deaths are coming to us!

Corrie reveals new set

Iain also revealed that it has the potential to add even more characters to the soap.

“With every outside space, if we want a set for the inside, it has to go in the studios somewhere and they are full to bursting,” he added.

“But instantly we started to think, ‘Maybe that character could live there, or when that character runs away from their partner, they could hide there.

“We’re definitely looking into the residential spaces and maybe people might move in there at some point.”

Coronation Street will feature a new charity shop (Credit: ITV)

Filming on the new set will begin next week.

And Iain has teased two characters who will become regulars at the precinct.

In particular they will join the staff at Weatherfield’s newest charity shop.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Confirming the return of Evelyn Plummer, Iain reveals that she and Roy Cropper will volunteer there.

“Two core characters are going in there, and we’re trying to install it as a new iconic destination,” he said.

“Over the years, we’ve had brilliant double acts in the Kabin, most notably, but we’re trying to achieve the same sort of thing in the charity shop, which is very exciting.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.