Coronation Street undergoes big change as soap unveils first look details

The world of Weatherfield widens its borders

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street bosses have unveiled a massive new filming location for the show, as the set for the often-mentioned Weatherfield Precinct is completed.

The Weatherfield Precinct is a small hub of shops, maisonettes and play area, not far away from Coronation Street.

The Precinct is often mentioned by characters on the show, but has never been seen on Corrie screens.

Ahead of its January TV debut, Coronation Street bosses have shared a first look at the new set.

Coronation Street bosses unveil Weatherfield Precinct

Posting on Twitter, the official Coronation Street account shared pictures of the set.


The pictures show a playground area, maisonettes, and shops.

An ITV press release detailed what fans might expect to find in the Precinct.

“In this Precinct we find an array of businesses, a playground, residential flats, a small ginnel, Weatherfield community hub and a very colourful community recycling centre,” said Head of Design Rosie Mullins.

Design on the two-storey project began in 2021.

“We have often heard about this precinct and although we have filmed over the years at a range of shopping locations, we had never established our own Weatherfield Precinct,” said Rosie.

“It had always intrigued me – what would it look like and who would we find there?” she continued.

Reflecting the diverse UK high street landscape, the Precinct’s shops include a pound store, dessert restaurant and charity shop.

Coronation Street Roy looking confused
Roy will find work within the Precinct’s charity shop (Credit: ITV)

What can fans expect from Weatherfield Precinct?

Teasing future storylines, the press release mentions that Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plumber will both volunteer their services at the Precinct charity shop.

“Expect to see teens hanging out at the dessert shop, families enjoying the play area and, after dark, a rogues’ gallery, up to shady business in the ginnels,” said producer Iain McLeod.

“I am really excited by the arrival on screen of this much discussed but never seen corner of the Weatherfield universe,” he continued.

Coronation Street is due to film its first scenes in the all-new Weatherfield Precinct next week.

Fans can expect to see its screen debut on January 13.

Maria Stands Up To Protestors At The Community Centre | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

