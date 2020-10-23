Coronation Street star Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, has revealed the plot for Dylan’s return was changed.

This week, Dylan is returns to Weatherfield, with the character being played by Liam McCheyne.

Viewers will see Dylan on the cobbles to spend half term with his dad. But it looks like Dylan will eventually become a more permanent character.

Dylan is back (Credit: ITV)

Antony recently revealed that Dylan was meant to be on screen a year ago with a different plot. But the storyline was pushed back.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, the actor said: “This was originally going to happen 12 months ago, with a different kind of story. The stuff happens, as it always does, where something else was brought in and it was too similar. Something happened and it didn’t happen when it was supposed to.

Dylan’s return was meant to happen a lot sooner (Credit: ITV)

“But at the time when I was told it wasn’t going to happen [Coronation Street producer] Iain MacLeod also said to me: ‘Don’t worry, it is going to happen but it’s going to take a bit of time.’

“Then COVID happened. Dylan should actually have been on screen a lot sooner, but then it all went wrong. And even before that, he should have been on-screen a year ago but in a different incarnation.”

Coronation Street: Antony talking about Liam McCheyne returning as Dylan

Liam McCheyne will be reprising the role of Dylan in Corrie. The actor played the character from 2011 until 2012 alongside his twin brother Connor.

And Antony revealed his joy at Liam returning to the show.

Antony has kept in contact with Liam and Connor over the years (Credit: ITV)

He said: “For me there was only ever going to be Liam or Connor playing him, because I knew them from when they were about two and a half. I’ve kept in touch with them and seen them grow up.

“Liam has worked more than Connor. He’s done The Bay and Last Tango in Halifax. He’s brilliant and he’s an extraordinary young actor. It’s a real thrill for me because I’ve watched them grow up.”

Dylan coming to the cobbles permanently

Antony also talked about longer-term plans for the storyline. However show bosses are remaining tight-lipped on the reason Dylan moves to the street full-time.

Dylan will eventually move to the street (Credit: ITV)

He said: “Liam has done his little stint now. We’ll see this little bit, then he’s going to come back, then he’s going to go away again, and then he’s going to come back full-time. We’ll see it in stages as Sean gets use to Dylan being around.”

