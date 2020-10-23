Coronation Street spoilers reveal Johnny decides to tell his wife Jenny about his past.

Viewers know that Johnny and Scott committed a robbery over 30 years ago, and they ended up leaving someone for dead.

Next week, Scott tries to force Johnny into robbing the Bistro.

Scott is forcing Johnny into take part in the Bistro robbery (Credit: ITV)

Ray tells Faye he’s entertaining some investors that evening and he’d like her to act as a hostess. But Craig reminds her of his reputation and asserts that he’ll park himself at the bar to keep an eye on things.

As Scott talks Johnny through the details of the robbery, he reveals he has a gun. Seeing this, Johnny refuses to take part.

Coronation Street: Scott robs the Bistro

Scott tries to force Johnny into the car but he suffers a sever MS attack. He tells Scott he desperately needs his medication but Scott smashes his phone before knocking him unconscious.

As Ray’s poker game is in full swing, a masked Scott bursts in brandishing the gun at Faye, ordering everyone to do as he says,

Johnny staggers to the phone box and reports the robbery to the police.

Scott robs the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Pointing the gun at Faye, Scott demands Ray and his mates hand over their cash. Craig overhears the call. Although aware he should wait for backup, he fears for Faye’s safety and goes into the Bistro.

Grabbing the cash, Scott heads for the door but Craig attacks him with a chair. As the gun goes off, Craig slumps to the floor and Scott legs it.

Scott threatens Johnny, promising if he goes down for armed robbery, he’ll take him down with him.

Coronation Street: Johnny tells Jenny about his past

Finding an old newspaper article about the robbery he was involved with many years ago, Johnny heads out.

Later, an elderly lady comes to the street and asks Johnny why he was hanging around outside her house.

Johnny meets Margaret (Credit: ITV)

Johnny asks after a man named Grant who use to live there and Margaret reveals Grant is her son. He survived a terrible robbery many years ago but it ruined his life and he died an alcoholic.

Johnny is devastated to learn about the impact the robbery had on Grant’s life. He goes to Jenny and says there’s something he needs to tell her.

Ashamed, the landlord reveals his criminal past to Jenny telling her was once the getaway driver for a robbery.

Johnny tells Jenny about his past (Credit: ITV)

Jenny is appalled. Johnny tells her it was Scott who robbed the Bistro and tried to force him to be the getaway driver, but he refused.

Jenny turns on Johnny for allowing Scott to move into their home.

He reveals he’s going to the police, even if it means he will have to pay for the crime he committed many years ago.

However Scott calls at the Rovers and tells Emma that he’s leaving for a new job in Kent.

Scott points the gun at Jenny

Later, it seems Jenny is prepared to give her husband a second chance. That is until Scott turns up and tells Jenny how Johnny left a security guard for dead.

Jenny’s horrified but neither of them notice Emma, who heard every word. Scott offers the barmaid £5k towards Oliver’s fund for her silence. Will she accept it?

Scott threatens to shoot Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Johnny opens up to Jenny about his guilt. He leaves her a note saying he’s going to the police to tell the truth.

As she tries to call him, Scott brags the phone and points the gun at Jenny. He orders Johnny to come home or he’ll shoot his wife.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

