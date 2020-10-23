Helen Flanagan poses in lacy lingerie as she shows off her blooming baby bump

Helen Flanagan looks absolutely stunning as she poses in revealing lingerie – showing off her adorable baby bump.

The former Coronation Street actress, 30, is expecting her third child with her partner, footballer Scott Sinclair.

As an ambassador for Pour Moi lingerie, she’s been posing in lots of gorgeous lingerie on social media.

And she’s not letting pregnancy stop her from enjoying beautifully stylish underwear.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her rubbing her bump as she struts in front of a mirror.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair are expecting their third baby together (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Helen Flanagan said about her third pregnancy?

Donning purple lingerie, the star looks absolutely gorgeous.

And she let her followers know that this particular lingerie set is all for a good cause.

Sharing in view of her some 957,000 followers, she posted: “Prettiest autumn maternity set in a beautiful berry @delilahrubyuk.

“Perfect for nursing your little one and super comfortable in pregnancy. 100% of sales for this set will go to Charity till November the 1st.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Helen on how well she looks.

Helen looks beautiful as always (Credit: SplashNews)

When is Helen expecting her baby with Scott Sinclair?

One user commented; “You look amazing. I can’t believe this is your third baby Helen. Very best wishes to you and your family xx.”

While another user penned: “Congratulations Helen, you simply glow.”

And a third user praised: “Wow what a beautiful bump!”

Whereas others begged for the gorgeous lingerie to be made in bigger sizes.

One user pleaded: “So pretty I love your sets but can you please start making better sizes! Smaller backs and larger cups, the average is 32G.”

And another user urged: “Please consider a few larger cup sizes! Not planning my second any time yet but always envied these pretty sets whilst I was left with a monoboob.”

Helen already shares two daughters, Matilda, five, and Delilah, two, with Scott.

She revealed last month that she was expecting her third baby.

Again taking to Instagram, she revealed that she is expecting her third little one in March 2021.

She told The Express earlier this year that she wants to stop at three children.



She told the paper: “I would really love more children.

“I’ve always said four but that will probably be too much, so I’ll say three. When you have two children, you just love them equally. I would love a girl or boy as long as they’re healthy. You’re just lucky to carry a baby aren’t you?”

