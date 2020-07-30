Coronation Street and Emmerdale announce when episodes will return to six a week

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will return to six episodes per week from mid-September.

ITV has confirmed the channel's soaps will be back at their "normal pattern."

Filming had to be halted due to lockdown measures being enforced in the UK. This meant ITV reduced the number of episodes being shown each week.

When will Coronation Street and Emmerdale go back to six episodes a week?

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will return to six episodes a week in September (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: What happens next after Gary was mowed down?

As part of the channel's autumn schedule announcement, ITV said in a statement: "We're very pleased to announce that Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume airing the normal pattern of six episodes each week from mid-September."

ITV also praised the soaps' bosses for their "incredible work".

Emmerdale resumed filming in May (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume airing the normal pattern of six episodes each week.

They said: "This is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV Studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams, crews, writers and actors.

"Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry."

Coronation Street and Emmerdale cutting episodes

Earlier this year, Corrie and Emmerdale announced they were cutting their weekly output to three episodes per week. This was to ensure the soap remained on air during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both soaps suspended filming on March 22 as a result of the pandemic.

They later reduced Emmerdale episodes down to two a week for the lockdown episodes .

These featured characters Cain and Aaron, Chas and Paddy, Sam and Lydia, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Mandy and Vinny, and Jimmy and Nicola.

Lockdown episodes aired over the course of three weeks (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Claire King explains why Kim Tate is still off-screen after lockdown end

The stars returned to the set for the socially distanced filming for the eps. These told all about how the characters were coping during lockdown.

Corrie actors also resumed filming last month.

Are you excited for episodes to return to six a week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.