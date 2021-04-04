Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu has revealed she has received vile racist abuse over her Tyrone Dobbs affair storyline.

In the ITV soap, the Romanian actress plays Alina Pop, who has fallen for married Tyrone.

Ruxandra Porojnicu receives racist abuse over the storyline (Credit: ITV)

But despite Alina being single, the backlash has fallen on her and not the cheating mechanic.

And she has revealed that a minority of fans have been telling her to “go back to your own country”.

She told The Sun: “The way the storyline has gone I’ve found the reactions to be quite mixed, which I was not expecting. The way it has been written created a good environment for Alina to be accepted by the audience. Well, some of them.

“They’ve seen their romance blossom and neither meant for it to happen. I’ve had loads of people saying that they are actually happy for Tyrone.

“But I’ve also had people saying, ‘Go back to your own country’, and calling me a home wrecker. I don’t take those comments seriously.”

Viewers watched recently as Tyrone shared a kiss with Alina behind girlfriend Fiz’s back.

Coronation Street’s Tyrone admits he’s in love with Alina Pop played by Ruxandra Porojnicu

But next week, they’re in for a bigger shock when he admits he’s in love with Alina – and wants to split from Fiz.

In next week’s scenes Tyrone heads off to work whilst Fiz starts packing for their caravan holiday. In the street, Tyrone explains to Alina that it was Fiz’s idea for her to move away and not his.

Having found out from Sally about Tyrone’s chat with Alina, Fiz rails at her fiancé.

The pair share a kiss but Tyrone has fallen for Alina (Credit: ITV)

As Tyrone packs up the car, he spots an Immigration Enforcement van outside the salon flat.

Tyrone races over and Alina tells him that they’re raiding the premises as someone reported her for tax evasion. He immediately accuses Fiz of shopping Alina to immigration.

Fiz is furious with Tyrone for accusing her. She looks Tyrone in the eye and demands to know how he feels.

He soon admits to Fiz that he’s in love with Alina. And it leaves her devastated – especially when he moves out to stay with Kevin.

Are they over for good?

