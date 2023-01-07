Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals Aldi job after leaving soap

Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell is now working for Aldi.

The Emma Brooker star quit the soap a year ago hoping to go onto bigger and better things.

Now she has revealed that she’s working for the budget supermarket – but you won’t find her on the tills.

Actress Alexandra shared a clip of herself voicing an advert for the supermarket.

She said: “I am… Sausage Casserole! Never felt so connected to a role!”

In the ad, a family can be seen tucking into a sausage casserole.

A narrator reveals it costs just £2.69 for the whole family – a bargain!

Then a cooking pot with a very familiar voice – Alexandra’s – says: “Just £2.69?!”

Corrie star reveals new Aldi job

Her former Corrie co-stars were overjoyed with the news.

Rovers landlady star Sally Ann Matthews said: “Oh my God. That’s totally being assigned as your ring tone. Love it! x.”

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor added: “Absolute banger.”

Another fan commented: “Wow that’s fantastic and brilliant that you voiced as a sausage casserole in the Aldi advert.”

However fans of the star don’t have to worry.

She has recently signed up to appear in a new television show on ITV.

The 29-year-old is to star in The Family Pile, her first major role since she quit her Corrie role as Emma Brooker in April.

The 2023 comedy will follow the lives of four sisters who are grieving their parents.

Moving out of their home they will face many challenges that will also provide relatable, comedic moments.

The likes of Amanda Abbington, Clare Calbraith, Claire Keelan and Kieran O’Brien will all make an appearance.

Richard Pepple and James Nelson-Joyce will join them.

The comedy will be coming to ITV later this month.

Alexandra Mardell played Emma Brooker for four years in Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Alexandra quit Coronation Street?

The actress opened up about her reasons for leaving last year – insisting she had other career goals.

I just wanted to play another character.

“Being on Corrie was always a career goal that I really wanted to do,” she told Digital Spy. “So the fact that I was lucky enough to have that opportunity and be on Corrie is just ridiculous. It’s still so surreal and I’m forever grateful for that.”

She added: “I just wanted to play another character. As much as I’ve got to explore Emma in lots of different ways, there’s some other people I want to try and give a go as well.”

