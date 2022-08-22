Coronation Street: Alexandra Mardell in TV comeback with ITV comedy The Family Pile

Coronation Street fave Alexandra Mardell is making her TV comeback in a new ITV comedy.

The 29-year-old is to star in The Family Pile, her first major role since she quit her Corrie role as Emma Brooker in April.

Fans will see Alexandra in the role next year – for now, here’s everything we know about it.

Alexandra Mardell has landed her first big TV role after leaving Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What is The Family Pile about and who’s in the cast?

The 2023 comedy will follow the lives of four sisters who are grieving their parents.

Moving out of their home they will face many challenges that will also provide relatable, comedic moments.

Sounds right on the money for fans of Cold Feet.

Ex-Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell will star alongside many big names from the television industry.

The likes of Amanda Abbington, Claire Calbraith, Claire Keelan and Kieran O’Brien will all make an appearance.

Richard Pepple and James Nelson-Joyce will join them.

Alexandra left her role as Emma earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Emma Brooker in Coronation Street?

Emma Brooker – played by Alexandra Mardell – set foot on the much-loved Coronation Street cobbles back in 2018 with it later being revealed that she was the secret child of Steve McDonald.

Steve was unaware that he had a daughter with his former partner, Fiona Middleton, until Audrey recognised a photo of Fiona on Emma’s phone.

Since the revelation, Emma became part of the fabric of Weatherfield.

She worked in the salon and becoming a much-loved member of the McDonald family.

She enjoyed having a younger sister in Amy and was there to support her family at the time of Oliver’s death.

However, Emma also endured her fair share of heartbreak as she fell for Curtis Delamere who was revealed to be a compulsive liar.

He made up that he had an incurable illness, regularly making trips to the hospital which caused Emma emotional distress.

Emma started a new life with Jon (Credit: ITV)

Emma’s departure in Coronation Street

Cutting ties with Curtis, Emma moved on and found a love interest in Jon.

The only problem was that she had accidentally helped kill his granddad, Ted, hiding evidence that Faye had run him over with her car.

Faye and Craig tried to end the relationship, fearing that the truth would come out and the pair would end up in prison.

However, Emma’s love for Jon was too strong, leading her to confess all.

Fortunately, Jon agreed not to go to the police.

Instead, he suggested that Emma move with him to Australia and start a new life together.

With Emma being swept away by the currents of love, she agreed and departed the cobbles in April, 2022.

