Coronation Street airs ‘welcome’ exit from cobbles – and fans are begging for another

Coronation Street has aired a shock exit from the cobbles – but fans are begging for another. The ITV soap said farewell to Isabella in last night’s (Friday, July 21) episode.

The Italian cousin of Brian Packham arrived in May for a short visit. However the months have dragged on as she decided to overstay her welcome.

Isabella has made her Coronation Street exit – and fans are overjoyed (Credit: ITV)

But in last night’s episode Brian finally became free of his Italian invasion. And it’s safe to say that fans are utterly delighted at the exit.

Viewers had watched as Mary Taylor finally found a way to rid themselves of Brian’s houseguest. She pretended that she and Brian had become romantically involved and that she would be moving in.

It was enough for Isabella to leave and she stood waiting for her cab with the pair and Sean Tully.

“Are you sure you’ve got everything?” Brian asked Isabella with Mary added: “You don’t want to have to come back.”

Coronation Street exit for Isabella

Shoving her into the cab, Mary said: “We wouldn’t want you to miss your flight.” The exit was sealed and fans were over the moon.

One said: “I hope Isabella is gone for good!” A second said: “Isabella has finally gone!!”

A third said: “Isabella is finally leaving – THE CROWD CHEERS!!!” Another said: “#Corrie everyone glad to see the back of Isabella”

However with Isabella gone, fans are now begging for another shock exit. They are utterly desperate to see the back of serial killer Stephen Reid.

Stephen is the next wanted Coronation Street exit (Credit: ITV)

With his three forgotten murders, endless failed scheming and over the top plans – fans just want it over. And they are not above begging.

One said: “End this stupid Stephen storyline already, it’s beyond ridiculous #Corrie.” A second said: “#Corrie this is bloody painful. Gone on far too long. Get rid #stephen”

A third said: “Please, please end our suffering and get rid of Stephen!!!! We can’t take any more of his bad acting.#Corrie”

Another said: “#corrie #coronationstreet oh please please let it be tonight Stephen goes this is embarrassing. Terrible acting and storyline far overdue to end #comeoncorrie #theendplease”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

