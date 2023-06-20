Coronation Street fans fear for show favourite as they work out Isabella’s true motive

Fans of Coronation Street have been left fearing for the safety of a show favourite after the events of last night’s episode. This saw Street newcomer Isabella reveal that she would be sticking around on the Cobbles for a while longer.

But what does she have planned – and which soap favourite could find themselves in danger?

Isabella arrived in Weatherfield in May (Credit: ITV)

Who is Isabella… and what does she want?

Isabella Benvenuti recently arrived on the Street as Brian Packham’s cousin from Italy. This came as he tracked down his European relative and initiated contact.

In last night’s episode (which aired Monday, June 20), Isabella revealed that she would be sticking around for a while longer – as her flat in Italy is not yet ready to return home to.

Having grown tired of his cousin, Brian attempted to pack her off on a sightseeing trip around the north. But does Isabella have an ulterior motive? And if so, does it spell danger for Brian?

Is Brian’s cousin hiding a sinister secret? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers fear for Brian as they ‘work out’ Isabella’s motives

Writing on Twitter last night, a number of fans wondered whether Isabella might have something sinister in store for our beloved Brian.

“So Isabella is scamming Brian then? Only question is what does he have that she wants – to my knowledge I don’t think he’s rich,” wrote one viewer.

So Isabella is scamming Brian than?

Only question is what does he have that she wants to my knowledge I don’t think he’s Rich #Corrie — Ross (@Rosskiernan_) June 19, 2023

“I have worked out who Isabella really is – she is completely fake and finally gets exposed as Polly from Peckham,” another fan said, half-jokingly – referring to a theory that Isabella might be faking her Italian heritage.

I have worked out who Isabella really is she is completely fake and finally gets exposed as Polly from Peckham 😱👍 #corrie — 😂 youavinalarf 💙 (@stevebethere) June 19, 2023



Over on Reddit, a number of Coronation Street fans shared this prevailing theory.

“Do we think Brian’s cousin is legit or do we thinks she’s a con because her flat suddenly being uninhabitable was a bit weird?” asked one viewer.

What does Mary have planned for Brian? (Credit: ITV)

“Yeah she might be Italian but she’s probably not related to him. She’s been acting sus for a while,” another agreed.

Is Isabella hiding something from Brian? And if so, what does she want from her ‘cousin?’ Should we be worried about him – and other favourites she’s clashed with including Roy and Rita? Just what is Isabella capable of?

