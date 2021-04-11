Soaps

Cherylee Houston to return to Coronation Street cast for one-off appearance

She hasn't been seen on screen since June

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street viewers can expect to see a familiar face back in the cast later this year when Cherylee Houston returns to the soap.

The Izzy Armstrong actress hasn’t been seen since last June when she was forced to take a break from her job due to the pandemic.

She has connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It has forced her to shield at home for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

Actress Cherylee will make her return to the Coronation Street cast after almost a year away (Credit: Splash News)

When will Cherylee return to the Coronation Street cast?

Her character Izzy was last seen on the cobbles in June after the soap stopped filming and broadcast just three times per week.

Read more: Coronation Street star Paula Lane joining Call The Midwife cast

However, Izzy will now make her return – but as a one-off appearance.

Cherylee will reprise her role via a video call.

She will be seen speaking to her friends and updating them on how she’s doing and where she’s been.

Cherylee Houston last appeared in June (Credit: ITV)

She has not been mentioned on screen since her exit.

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand cast cull to axe ‘boring’ characters

However, it has been revealed that the update will confirm she is still in Weatherfield.

Izzy will tell how she has been staying at home shielding to keep herself safe.

Will Cherylee return to Corrie full-time?

The return will be a one-off as it is still not safe for Cherylee to return full-time.

However, she previously confirmed that she did want to make a permanent return to the soap.

Back in February, Cherylee was asked about making a comeback to the soap.

A fan questioned when they could next see her back on their screens.

She replied: “A little while yet I’m afraid…”

Another asked if at least Cherylee is coming back to the Manchester-based soap and she confirmed she is.

“Oh yes,” Cherylee responded.

And now viewers will see her back on screens where she belongs.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Harry risks ‘permanent divorce from his family’ on ‘make or break’ UK return
I can see your voice Amanda holden
I Can See Your Voice fans fear ‘Sharon Stone moment’ as Amanda Holden wears white minidress
death of prince Philip
Sophie Wessex reveals death of Prince Philip was ‘very, very peaceful’ and ‘so gentle’
Piers Morgan latest: Sarah Ferguson revealed as royal who ‘supported’ ex-GMB host
Prince Philip latest news
Prince Philip news: Piers Morgan addresses comments he once made about Duke being ‘rude’
Ashley Banjo hits back at ‘parent police’ after giving 12-month-old son McDonald’s