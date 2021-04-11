Coronation Street viewers can expect to see a familiar face back in the cast later this year when Cherylee Houston returns to the soap.

The Izzy Armstrong actress hasn’t been seen since last June when she was forced to take a break from her job due to the pandemic.

She has connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It has forced her to shield at home for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

Actress Cherylee will make her return to the Coronation Street cast after almost a year away

When will Cherylee return to the Coronation Street cast?

Her character Izzy was last seen on the cobbles in June after the soap stopped filming and broadcast just three times per week.

However, Izzy will now make her return – but as a one-off appearance.

Cherylee will reprise her role via a video call.

She will be seen speaking to her friends and updating them on how she’s doing and where she’s been.

Cherylee Houston last appeared in June

She has not been mentioned on screen since her exit.

However, it has been revealed that the update will confirm she is still in Weatherfield.

Izzy will tell how she has been staying at home shielding to keep herself safe.

Will Cherylee return to Corrie full-time?

The return will be a one-off as it is still not safe for Cherylee to return full-time.

However, she previously confirmed that she did want to make a permanent return to the soap.

Back in February, Cherylee was asked about making a comeback to the soap.

A fan questioned when they could next see her back on their screens.

She replied: “A little while yet I’m afraid…”

Another asked if at least Cherylee is coming back to the Manchester-based soap and she confirmed she is.

“Oh yes,” Cherylee responded.

And now viewers will see her back on screens where she belongs.

