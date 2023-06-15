Chas the hypocrite strikes again! Emmerdale fans rage over her treatment of Charity

Fans of Emmerdale were left raging following last night’s episode of the soap – as ‘hypocrite’ Chas Dingle stood in judgement against cousin Charity, who had slept with Caleb Miligan the night before.

Upset at seeing Mack and Chloe together, Charity revealed that she had slept with Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Chas chides Charity over her fling with Caleb

Provoked by Mack and Chloe, who showed up as a couple in the Woolpack, Charity reacted by revealing that she and Caleb had slept together. As the village reacted with shock, Chas had some choice words for Charity.

Taking Charity out the back of the pub, Chas reprimanded Charity for sleeping with Caleb – and making such a spectacle of the big reveal.

After a few bottles of wine, Charity and Caleb jumped into bed together (Credit: ITV)

“Take responsibility for once!” Chas snapped, furious at how Charity had revealed her fling in front of heartbroken Leyla. She also pointed out how Cain might react to Charity sleeping with his ‘nemesis’.

However, some viewers felt that Chas’s fury at Charity’s rash behaviour reeked of hypocrisy – having herself hurt a lot of people in pursuit of a man.

Charity revealed all to the shocked punters at the Woolpack last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘Chas the hypocrite’

Following the episode airing last night, viewers took to Twitter to air their anger at ‘sanctimonious’ Chas.

“Talk about having no self-awareness – Chas becoming sanctimonious in Emmerdale is the biggest laugh of the year,” said one fan.

“Why the hell is Chas taking the moral high ground about anything?” asked another.

“Chas having a go at Charity over her behaviour! But Chas doesn’t practice what she preaches!” another viewer wrote.

“Well Chas is still a mega hypocrite lecturing Charity isn’t she? Talk about being oblivious,” a fourth said.

It wasn’t so long ago that Chas had come under fire for her own behaviour. During her lengthy affair with Al Chapman, she managed to miss her own mother’s death and inadvertently brought about the feud in which Al was killed.

Caleb is pushed off a ravine and left for dead (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb killed by mystery attacker?

Caleb’s actions continue to reverberate as he is attacked by a mystery assailant in tonight’s episode of the soap (airing Thursday, June 15).

As he comes into conflict with Cain, Mack, Leyla and Will, Caleb is attacked out in the woods. Pushed off a ravine on to the unforgiving ground below, Caleb is left for dead by a mystery attacker.

Is Caleb dead? And who pushed him?

