Emmerdale star Charley Webb has joked she can’t wait for her kids to go back to school in a hilarious video.

The Debbie Dingle actress delighted fans with the video featuring her 11-year-old Buster.

Filming the TikTok video with her son, she told her son how much she loved him and gushed over him going back to school.

But as soon as he was through the door she began dancing with joy.

However, then he appeared at the door, reminding her it is still summer.

Fans loved the video and flooded it with laughing emojis.

However fans shouldn’t get too excited – as it doesn’t mean Charley will return to the soap.

The 33-year-old mum-of-three plays mechanic Debbie on the ITV show, but reports claim that Charley will not return to the role any time soon.

Is Charley Webb returning to Emmerdale?

The news comes after fans hoped she would make a comeback.

Charley has played Debbie in Emmerdale since 2002, but took time off in 2019 to have her third child.

However, she returned for a 10-week stint early in 2021 to feature in an explosive storyline involving Debbie and Al Chapman.

And this appearance seemed to suggest Charley would once again come back to the soap.

However, a source told The Sun newspaper that, sadly, this isn’t the case.

The source said: “There are no current plans for Charley to return as Debbie at this time.

Charley Webb plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“However the door is always open for her. Debbie’s daughter and her family are in the village so it’s definitely not a permanent goodbye.”

This is sad news for Charley and Debbie’s fans.

Husband and Emmerdale co-star, Matthew Wolfenden, also revealed that Covid restrictions have made filming tough and are part of the reason Charley is staying away.

“Everyone’s rallied round and made it what it is,” he told This Morning in July.

“But yeah. I think for her to go back now when all this is still happening is not what she wants to do.

“I think she’ll wait until all the restrictions have dropped.”

