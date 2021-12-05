Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has revealed on Instagram she will not be having a traditional family Christmas.

The 33-year-old actress, married to soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden, told fans there’s no way she will be following a central festive custom.

Mum-of-three Charley also indicated their departure from conventional Christmas practice is due to it being too similar to what they enjoy on a regular basis.

David Wolfenden, Charley Webb and the kids have slightly unlikely plans for Christmas dinner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Charley Webb told Instagram fans about her Christmas plans?

Charley recently shared a video of herself, Matthew and their boys getting into the Christmas spirit.

She uploaded a 26 second clip of their decorations preparation – and rocking around the furnished Christmas tree.

“Earliest ever for us,” Charley wrote in the caption, referring to them getting their tree up.

“‘Tis officially the season.”

However, even though Charley certainly isn’t the earliest around to dust off her tinsel, her most recent festive admission will probably raise more eyebrows.

No Christmas dinner for Charley Webb and family

Asked in a Q&A on her Stories account about her Christmas Day routine, it sounds like Charley will have a lot more time on her hands than many mums and dads across the country.

Charley was asked whether it will be her cooking Christmas dinner.

Absolutely not.

However, she seemed taken aback by the suggestion – and firmly dismissed the idea of serving up a roast with all the trimmings.

Charley replied: “Absolutely not.”

Emmerdale actress is ‘no fan of turkey’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It makes sense’

And it turns out it isn’t the idea of a festive feast in itself that turns Charley off.

Apparently, it may have more to do that she doesn’t have a taste for the traditional grub served up on December 2.

Charley explained: “Also we have a curry on Christmas Day.

“I’m not a fan of turkey and we have a roast every Sunday so it makes sense.”

But how could the family possibly go without the other tastiest Christmas dinner treats? Here’s hoping they’ll have some roast Bombay potatoes, at least…

