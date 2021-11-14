Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares ‘disaster’ as youngest son floods family home

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shared her “disaster day” on social media, after her youngest son flooded their family home.

The 33-year-old actress – who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap – updated fans earlier today (November 14).

Sitting in their home in Yorkshire, Charley explained that Ace was washing his hands before “chaos” unfolded.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb shared her home ‘disaster’ (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb_)

Emmerdale star Charley Webb

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden, with two-year-old Ace being their youngest.

The couple are also parents to Buster, 11, and Bowie, five.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news with her followers.

Absolute disaster!

Charley said: “So absolute disaster today. I was doing the washing and Ace completely flooded the downstairs.

“He was washing his hands, put the plug down on the sink and left the water running.”

She added: “Obviously I was completely unaware that he done that. I knew he was washing his hands, but I thought he’d turned the tap off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

“I came out to what I can only describe as horrendous chaos.”

Despite the madness of raising three sons, Charley recently admitted she hasn’t ruled out another child.

The star opened up on having more children in a recent Q+A.

A fan asked: “Would you have anymore children?”

She responded: “I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe.”

Meanwhile, it comes after husband Matthew was reportedly involved in a heated spat with co-star Isabel Hodgins.

Charley and Matthew share three sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, soap bosses were forced to intervene after things turned heated between them on set.

The Sun claimed: “It left a lot of those present at the filming feeling uncomfortable.

“Tempers were running very high. It was tense and bosses got to hear about what had gone on very quickly.”

However, the soap said in a statement: “We would never comment on individual cases.

“Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

Following the incident, David and Isabel were pictured spending Halloween together.

