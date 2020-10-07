Catherine Tyldesley ‘mortified’ as she catches couple having sex in a car

Catherine Tyldesley reveals to fans she was left ‘mortified’ after catching a couple having sex in a country lane.

The actress, who played Eva Price in Coronation Street, revealed to her Instagram followers that she was early for an appointment and decided to pull over to enjoy a quick lunch.

Only she soon caught a glimpse of a couple in a car nearby having ‘adult cuddles’.

Catherine saw a couple having ‘adult cuddles’ in a car at lunchtime (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Telling her followers about the incident, Catherine said: “I am a bit mortified but I have to share it. It would only happen to me.”

“There’s a car parked a bit further down and I was squinting thinking, I’m sure I can see movement in that car. There’s more than movement. The car in front is having casual adult cuddles at lunch time.”

She added: “And I’m just sat here having a gander with my chicken pitta. This would only happen to me. He’s going for gold there babes, I can’t bear it. It wasn’t pretty.”

Catherine played Eva in Coronation Street from 2011 until 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Catherine then went into more detail about the incident.

She continued: “They weren’t bendy, they looked a bit cumbersome. They looked like they probably sustained head injuries.

“If you’re going to do it in a car, either borrow a bigger car or limber up first. It looked all kinds of awkward.”

Catherine Tyldesley on social media

Catherine is often active on her social media sharing funny stories from her life and keeping her fans up to date on her career.

Recently the actress slammed a troll who fat shamed her, saying she had ‘big fat legs’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEcIRHrgGGd/

But Catherine hit back saying: “This [bleep] don’t wobble and I guarantee I could deadlift or squat your entire body weight, my love.

“So things got really awkward, really fast didn’t they? God bless ya darling. Find the light come on.”

