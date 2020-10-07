Coronation Street recently recast character Todd, who was played by Bruno Langley on and off for 16 years.

The character is now played by Gareth Pierce, who will make his on-screen debut tonight (Wednesday, October 7) when Todd sneaks into Eileen’s house.

Gareth plays Todd (Credit: ITV)

But some people may be wondering what happened to actor Bruno and what he’s doing now?

Coronation Street: What happened to Bruno Langley?

Bruno made his first on-screen appearance as Todd in 2001.

During his time on the cobbles, he was involved in numerous storylines. This included Todd coming out as gay, the death of his premature son and becoming the guardian of his boyfriend Billy’s goddaughter, Summer.

He continued to play the character on and off until 2017 when Bruno was axed from the ITV soap.

Bruno played Todd for 16 year but was axed from the show (Credit: ITV)

The actor had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, which happened in Manchester’s Band On The Wall venue in October 2017.

Whilst he avoided going to prison, he was handed a 12-month community order. He was also told he must sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and pay his two victims £250 each.

In December the same year, Bruno announced that he was seeking help for alcohol addiction and made an apology.

What is Bruno Langley up to now?

Last year it was reported that Bruno is now working as a portrait photographer. According to the Mirror, the former actor works at a studio charging £65 for a four hour shoot.

Billy and Todd became guardians of Summer. However Todd ended up fleeing Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Eileen and Todd are held hostage

Later in the year, it was reported in The Sunday Mirror that he had been employed to snap pictures of teenagers, despite being on the sex offenders’ register.

A source close to Bruno told the publication: “He’s never taken pictures of under 18s without parents’ consent.

“It’s nothing to do with the 2017 incident – it’s a standard duty of care. Parents are naturally always present.”

Bruno is now working as a photographer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bruno soon spoke out about the negative reports himself on Twitter. He confirmed that he a photographer now and has taken time out to ‘reassess what’s important to him’ and ‘make himself a better person’.

In July this year, the actor put a shooting script from an episode of Doctor Who that he appeared in back in 2004, up for auction on ebay.

#doctorwho fans this is my shooting script from 2004 episode 7 series one and it’s up for charity auction. An awesome little boy from the U.K called Jensen has been making key rings to raise money for the #nhs let’s get him over the £1000.00 he wants! ❤️ https://t.co/rrYb3sEzOO pic.twitter.com/RF62M6R96e — Bruno Langley (@BrunoLangley) June 28, 2020

Read More: Coronation Street removes traces of former Todd actor Bruno Langley

The actor revealed a young lad from the UK was making keyrings for the NHS and he was trying to help him raise money.

It appears Bruno has not continued acting since leaving the soap.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!