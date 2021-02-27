On Casualty tonight, Lev and Dylan have an explosive confrontation.

The paramedic tears into the nurse after discovering he is planning to move in with Lev’s wife, Faith, in the BBC medical drama.

Lev confronts Dylan tonight in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know that Dylan previously exposed Lev cheating on Faith with another man in an effort to win her heart.

But the pair are desperately trying to move forward with their fragile marriage.

Insistent they can make a go of things, Lev tries to act as if nothing is wrong.

But Dylan isn’t getting the message.

And he’s still hopeful that Faith will one day change her mind and be with him.

He even tells her that if things don’t work out with Lev, she will always have him.

Dylan goes on to promise to wait for her for when it does all go wrong.

But in a case of putting the cart before the horse, Dylan jumps the gun and starts looking for a house for himself, Faith and the children.

And when Lev overhears him talking about it – and catches him on the listing – things explode.

Realising Dylan is looking for a house big enough for the kids, he’s enraged.

The rivals have a furious row in the middle of the hospital and are caught by Faith.

Faith is caught in the middle between the men (Credit: BBC)

Casualty: Lev and Dylan clash over Faith

She orders them out and then dresses them down – telling them they are making her the centre of gossip in the hospital.

But she’s thrown when she discovers that Dylan has been house hunting for them.

Faith then forces Lev to apologise to Dylan and gives him a stark warning.

She says that unless he controls his emotions, their marriage won’t work.

However, it remains to be seen if Lev can let go.

And who will Faith end up with in the end?

