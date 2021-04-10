Jan Jennings is in danger tonight in Casualty as new spoilers reveal she’s caught delivering drugs to the prison.

The paramedic has been ensnared by her own son and the prison drugs gang into handing over drugs on a regular basis.

They have been holding her son’s life over her head to force her to co-operate.

And so far she has managed to get away with it.

Jan is caught delivering drugs into prison in tonight’s Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Jan in danger

However, tonight (April 10) it all takes a dark turn when the gang attack her wife Ffion to force her to do it again – and she’s caught in the act.

As Jan and Ffion walk to their car, Ffion is brutally attacked by masked men on motorbikes.

It is only when one of the attackers secretly passes Jan drugs for her next prison drop she realises this is down to her.

Ffion is badly injured and rushed to hospital with multiple fractures.

Iain catches her in the act and puts her in major danger (Credit: BBC)

The police officer thinks it’s a hate crime but Jan knows the truth.

Terrified for her wife she has no choice but to comply when Ross contacts her and warns her to deliver the drugs – or else.

However, police woman Ffion becomes suspicious – and so before she has a chance to work out the truth, Jan jumps into action and accepts a callout to the prison.

Jan caught in the act

After stabilising the patient – a stabbing victim – Jan prepares to hide the drugs under the bed in the cell.

But as she does it she realises she’s being watched.

Caught delivering drugs to prison, Jan faces serious danger but when she looks up – it’s Iain Dean.

Retuning after 18 months away, Iain demands Jan removes the drugs immediately.

She begs him to keep quiet – and surprisingly he does.

He even offers to help her – but will he put Jan in even more danger? And will she survive her ordeal?

