Connie Beauchamp will return to Casualty – and may only be gone for a couple of months, according to Amanda Mealing.

The actress has played the doctor for years in the BBC medical drama but will now take a break.

Amanda Mealing revealed she could return in months (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda say about her Casualty character Connie?

“I’m just taking a break!” she told Metro.

“And we’ll talk in a couple of months. I’ve been on the show coming up to seven years, our schedules are gruelling, 12 hours a day, so when you do that for seven years with very few breaks, it’s tough.

“Because I direct as well, any holiday I would use to go and direct something else. I haven’t actually had any kind of break for about five years, it just felt like it was a good point to step away for a bit.”

Amanda’s final – for now – episode aired last night (Saturday, April 3).

It saw Connie confess to daughter Grace that she was a recovering drug addict before leaving together.

It was a lowkey exit for Casualty standards, where people usually die or are involved in major traumas before leaving.

However, the abrupt exit divided fans of the medical drama.

Connie’s exit was a lowkey affair (Credit: BBC)

Casualty fans divided over Amanda Mealing exit storyline

“That wasn’t even an exit,” said one.

“The way I’d have no idea that was Connie’s last ep for a while if it wasn’t for articles/social media. Didn’t expect any kind of big stunt/goodbye, but did expect a mention… #Casualty.”

A second said: “Connie deserved a much better exit than that! #Casualty.”

A third said: “I feel like I’m supposed to be happy because Connie is FINALLY HAPPY and she left with her daughter and it was so so heartfelt and emotional.”

“But also her exit wasn’t explained and we have no idea what they’re doing or where they’re going or why she even left?? Like I need answers.”

However, others thought it was perfect.

One said: “I always wanted Connie to have a big exit, yet her quiet, understated one is actually perfect.

“Good drama doesn’t always need big bangs. Sometimes the most powerful scenes are in the simplest moments, and that’s what we saw tonight; raw and genuine human connection #Casualty.”

Another said: “I’m so glad Connie got to leave how Amanda wanted!

“Like many, I love the explosions and the ‘omg #Casualty moments’ but I think allowing Connie to leave quietly with her daughter, putting herself and her family first was a actually lovely exit!”

