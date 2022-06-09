Brookside and Coronation Street actor James Caroll has died suddenly, according to reports.

James was well-known for playing Brian ‘Bumper’ Humphries in the Channel 4 between 1988 and 1991.

Actor James has died (Credit: YouTube rlacombe)

James Caroll

According to The Sun, it’s thought James, who lives in Preston, Lancashire, died suddenly.

However no cause of death has been confirmed.

In early 2020 it was reported the actor had been battling pneumonia, but the actor went on to make a full recovery.

James also documented his life on YouTube where he opened up about living with a condition that meant his arteries in his brain could rupture at any time.

Recently James played Mary Taylor’s friend Colin in Coronation Street.

In addition to his acting and social media work, James was also part of a musical act 2 Toned – an established Ska tribute duo which celebrated ska, reggae and 2 tone music from the British Charts.

James’s character Colin was a friend of Mary Taylor (Credit: ITV)

Tribute to James

On the 2 Toned Facebook page, one of James’ bandmates paid tribute.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. My amazing friend, mentor and brother James Caroll, Jimmy, has sadly passed away.

“Jimmy and I had an awesome act and we had 12 great years and over 850 shows all over the country and met and entertained thousands of wonderful people we now call friends.

“The time on stage was sensational but the quality time spent travelling, laughing, crying, joking and of course singing and just being a huge part of each other’s lives is something I will always remember and treasure for the rest of my days.

“I love you Jim. Goodnight until we meet again my dearest friend enjoy yourself, it’s later than you think.”

Dozens have paid tribute.

One wrote: “So sorry for your loss, such an amazing guy. Sending love and hugs to his family.”

A second commented: “Rest in peace pal. Thanks for the shows and laughs. Deepest condolences to family and friends. Surely a showbiz star will twinkle brighter now.”

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear about your loss. You two were great.”

