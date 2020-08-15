Brooke Vincent has been taking a few moments in her garden to consider how life has changed for her.

The Sophie Webster soap star, 28, became a mum for the first time last October.

She has regularly delighted her Coronation Street fans with social media updates about baby Mexx’s development, including him crawling for the first time.

But despite becoming a parent, this week’s sunny weather reminded Brooke of another difference she’s experienced in her life.

Brooke Vincent with her man Kean Bryan (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

It seems Brooke may have previously been a bit of a sun worshipper. But now she prefers to be in the shade.

She addressed the weather as she shared a snap of her stunning garden layout on Instagram.

Oh how times have changed.

Her upload revealed a huge outside couch and individual backless seats positioned around a square table.

An enormous parasol also ensured Brooke – in shot – and Mexx were protected from the sun’s rays.

However, Brooke admitted this was quite the change to how it used to be.

She captioned the image: “Finally our garden furniture got put to good use this week.

“Unfortunately I’ve been sat under the shaded parasol for most of it – oh how times have changed.”

Corrie co-stars miss Brooke Vincent

Her fans were captivated by the pic, with nearly 20,000 giving it a ‘Like’.

Followers were also quick to praise her for being such a devoted mum.

“Lovely photo. You are smashing being mummy,” one commented.

Fans gushed over Brooke Vincent being a good mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Several of her Corrie co-stars were also impressed – and are clearly missing having Brooke on set.

“Oooh beautiful,” commented Sarah Platt star Tina O’Brien.

“And look at you two! You are such a wonderful, natural mummy.”

Tina continued: “I do love a good garden set. We move house next week and would love something similar.”

She signed off: “Really miss out dressing room chats! Big hugs and loves.”

Tracy Barlow star Kate Ford commented: “Looks fabulous.”

And Sally Ann Matthews, known as Jenny Bradley in Weatherfield, joked fondly: “You’re soooooo posh”.

Other stars including Helen Flanagan – who plays Brooke’s character Sophie’s sister – and Faye Windass actress Ellie Leach also gave the seating arrangement the thumbs up.

And Sally Dynevor, who plays her on screen mum, remarked about her garden furniture: “Oh it’s gorgeous Brooke.”

Brooke replied: “We miss you so much.”

Brooke is still on maternity leave but is expected to return to the ITV soap at some point this year.

Asked when she might return, Brooke said during a fan Q&A: “I’ve been on Corrie since I was 11 so it’s nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

“Hopefully not too long though.”

