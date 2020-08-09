Brooke Vincent’s baby boy Mexx is proving to be quite a hit on social media.

The nine-month-old son of Coronation Street star Brooke has been melting fans’ hearts almost as long as he’s been in the world.

And there seems little chance of that changing as he continues to build up his own legion of supporters.

Brooke showed him off again proudly this weekend as they enjoyed some special time together.

Brooke Vincent with her man Kean Bryan (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Nick Knowles unveils his new ‘beach bum’ hair

She shared two snaps with her 921,000 followers that once again demonstrated what a happy mum she is.

“Mexx and Mummy adventures are my favourite,” she captioned the pics.

He looks so much like you!

One shot showed Mexx standing on a pink bench Brooke was sat on, supported by his mum. Mexx wore a look of wonderment for the cute pose.

A second image portrayed Mexx standing away from the bench, unassisted – apart from his own outstretched arm.

View this post on Instagram Mexx & Mummy adventures are my favourite 🦄 A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on Aug 7, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Read more: The Queen and Prince Philip are ‘closer than ever’ since lockdown

He looked absolutely delighted with his feat and several commenters pointed that out as they highlighted it as their preferred pic.

Brooke Vincent and Mexx time!

“Everyone needs a bit of Mexx and Mummy time, it’s so cute,” wrote one person, echoing the caption.

“Beautiful, he looks so much like you!” gushed another.

A third person chipped in: “Mexx is making my heart feel funny!”

And a fourth contributed: “Is this baby the cutest, or what?”

Brooke’s celeb pals gush over Mexx

Also among the commenters was his dad Kean Bryan, who plays football for Sheffield United.

Responding to his posting of a heart emoji, someone noted: “He looks so much like you.”

Other celebrities to drop an approving emoji on the post included Michelle Keegan, former Corrie star Sacha Parkinson and Helen Flanagan, who plays her on-screen sister.

Her on-screen mum Sally Dynevor also made the effort to comment, cooing: “So cute, and standing up too.”

Earlier this month Brooke revealed Mexx has already reached several big baby milestones.

As well as standing up, he can also pretty much clap, too.

Brooke gave birth to Mexx last October and remains on maternity leave from Corrie.

She is expected to return to the ITV soap at some point this year.

Asked when she might return, Brooke said during a fan Q&A: “I’ve been on Corrie since I was 11 so it’s nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

“Hopefully not too long though.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.