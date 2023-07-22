I’m A Celebrity and Corrie favourite Andy Whyment is getting ready to take on a new role on the cobbles…and it’s brilliant news for fans!

Andy has starred as Kirk Sutherland on the soap since 2000 and has now been offered an exciting new job.

Andy Whyment has an exciting new job on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The Coronation Street legend will be giving tours of the show’s studios on weekends. Like, you can actually meet him!

Andy Whyment giving Corrie tours

The Coronation Street Experience recently shared the exciting news on their website and Instagram.

They announced: “All in a day’s Kirk — Andy Whyment is the first Corrie legend to host our brand new Star Tours.”

Andy has played Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

They went on to tease: “Get ready for a Coronation Street Experience like no other – introducing All Star Summer! This summer you will get a chance to meet a Coronation Street legend every weekend from Saturday, July 22 to September 3rd! This is an experience you’ll treasure forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronation Street Experience (@coronationstreetexperience)

“Kirk was initially cast for a supporting role of only seven episodes, but look at him now! He’s become an integral part of the Coronation Street family, capturing our hearts with his endearing charm and comedic timing. Andy’s infectious energy and genuine connection with the audience left everyone starry-eyed and craving more.”

So, how do you get yourself on one of Andy’s tours?

A VIP Stars ticket will set you back £45 but will allow you to sneak behind the scenes with a member of the Coronation Street cast.

Other actors who have previously given tours include Alan Halsall and Chris Gascoyne.

But you’ll have to hurry as the experience sounds popular.

“Booking my train now!” Commented on fan on the announcement.

Somebody else said: “WOW this would be incredible.”

“Kirk is my favourite.” Said someone else.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

