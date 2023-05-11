Amy Walsh confirms return to Emmerdale as she shares reunion pic with co-star

Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh was last seen in the village as Tracy Metcalfe back in October 2022 for the show’s 50th anniversary episodes.

However, Tracy’s visit was only a brief one before she left the village once more with her daughter, Frankie.

Now, Amy Walsh has confirmed her return to Emmerdale as she shared a reunion pic with her co-star, Roxy Shahidi.

Tracy returned in October (Credit: ITV)

Amy briefly returned as Tracy in October

Tracy Metcalfe left the village in January 2022 after taking up a new job in Nottingham. She departed with her daughter, leaving partner Nate Robinson heartbroken.

Tracy wanted to start a new life away from the village after Nate had cheated on her on a night out.

She then briefly returned with Frankie in October 2022 for the soap’s 50th anniversary celebrations, sleeping with her ex.

However, Nate told Tracy that he was with Naomi now, prompting Tracy to leave the village again and go back to Nottingham.

Amy has confirmed her return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Walsh confirms Emmerdale return on Instagram

Soap star Amy Walsh left Emmerdale last year so that she could give birth to her baby daughter, Bonnie. During her time away from her soap role, Amy also got engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith.

Now, Amy has confirmed her Emmerdale return and she shared a reunion pic with her co-star, Roxy Shahidi on her Instagram stories.

Amy has reunited with Roxy (Credit: @amyvwalsh on Instagram stories)

Taking to Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday May 10, 2023), Amy shared a photo of herself smiling with co-star Roxy Shahidi.

The friends had reunited and were doing a spot of yoga, with their yoga mats making an appearance on the floor behind them.

Amy wrote: “‘Throwing down’ on our lunch break just like the old days was the highlight of my day.”

She then added the hashtags #yogabuddies and #likenotimehaspassed, highlighting her return to the studios as Tracy Metcalfe.

Tracy’s coming back! (Credit: ITV)

When will Tracy Metcalfe return to Emmerdale?

It’s unclear exactly when Amy will be back on our screens as Tracy Metcalfe, but her Instagram post has confirmed that she is currently filming her return.

Emmerdale usually films six weeks in advance meaning that viewers should expect to see Tracy back on screens within the next couple of months. How exciting!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you excited to see Tracy Metcalfe return to Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!