EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith announced his engagement to his Emmerdale actress girlfriend, Amy Walsh, last night (Tuesday, August 24).

The 31-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram – and his fans and followers were delighted.

Toby-Alexander Smith engaged

Last night saw EastEnders star Toby make an exciting announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who played Gray Atkins in the soap, announced to his 138k followers that he is engaged.

The star uploaded a picture of himself and his now fiancée, Amy Walsh, smiling for the camera.

Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale, can be seen with a ring on her left hand.

“So this happened…,” Toby captioned the post.

Plenty of Toby’s followers took to the comments to congratulate him on his exciting news.

“Too exciting!!!!” Girls Aloud star and Amy’s sister, Kimberley Walsh, wrote.

“Congratulations you guys,” another follower said.

“Awwwww Congratulations.. love you both,” a third commented.

“Aw such wonderful news. Congratulations to you both,” another follower wrote.

“Thrilled! Congratulations to a beautiful couple,” a fifth said.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh

Toby and Amy have been together since 2020.

They met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019.

They have one child together – a little girl called Bonnie, who was born in December 2021.

Together, they appeared on Loose Women with Bonnie back in March.

Speaking about Bonnie’s birth, Amy said: “Where do I start? It was tough, it wasn’t easy at all.

“I’d kind of prepared myself for the worst but it was worse than the worst.”

“It’s so hard seeing the person you love and care about going through so much pain,” Toby then added.

