Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh bring baby daughter on Loose Women

Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh brought their baby daughter on Loose Women today and viewers were left gushing.

The soap couple welcomed their little girl in December and later revealed they had named her Bonnie Mae.

On Friday, Toby and Amy introduced Bonnie on Loose Women and opened up about her birth.

Toby’s little girl made an appearance today (Credit: ITV)

Toby Alexander-Smith introduces baby on Loose Women

Talking about Bonnie’s birth, Emmerdale star Amy said: “Where do I start? It was tough, it wasn’t easy at all.

“I’d kind of prepared myself for the worst but it was worse than the worst. I had to be induced for various reasons and risk of infection.

“It just catapults you. Then it was just really hard to get her out in the end. I had an epidural because of the induction but that came out so had to have another one fully reinstated.”

Amy opened up about the “tough” birth (Credit: ITV)

Toby said: “It’s so hard seeing the person you love and care about going through so much pain.”

He then revealed he had a connection to Amy’s midwife.

The EastEnders actor explained: “A woman called Tamsyn came on the set of EastEnders one day.

“My character Gray was filming these premature birth scenes with the character Chelsea and Tamsyn was basically overlooking all the supporting artists, making sure everything looked as realistic as possible.

Such a cutie! (Credit: ITV)

“We got chatting and she said, ‘I’m a midwife at Barnet,’ and I said, ‘Well, we’re planning on having our baby at Barnet,’ and we just established this lovely relationship, this connection, and we spoke two months prior.”

Amy added: “We did some antenatal classes over Zoom with her.

“I’d never met her in the flesh and she was like, ‘I really want to be there to deliver your baby, let me know when you’re going in.'”

The couple then brought baby Bonnie onto the show and viewers were left gushing.

One person said on Twitter: “Aww that was a lovely sit down with Amy, Toby and little Bonnie. She’s definitely going to break hearts when she gets older.”

Another added: “Little Bonnie is so cute.”

One gushed: “Bonnie mae is beautiful.”

