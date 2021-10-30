6 best young soap stars from Coronation Street fave Jude Riordan to Emmerdale’s Amelia Flanagan

Coronation Street actor Jude Riordan has blown soap fans away with his performance this week (more on later).
Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale all boast some fantastic young stars in the making, delivering compelling ‘child’ and ‘youth’ storylines.
Soap’s future is in safe hands if these young stars are anything to go by.
Coronation Street: Jude Riordan
After watching this week’s Coronation Street, there can be no-one who doesn’t think Jude is one of the best child stars around.
He’d already won the hearts of the nation with his brilliant performance of young Sam Blakeman.
But his work after the death of his character’s mum Natasha this week has been nothing short of heartbreaking.
He’s already won one award – but he deserves every award going for this week alone.
Coronation Street: Millie Gibson
When Kelly Neelan first arrived on the cobbles it was for a short stint and she was set to disappear.
But actress Millie Gibson’s performance was so well-received that she was brought back for more. And then again.
Now she’s at the centre of a murder storyline – currently serving a life sentence for a crime she didn’t commit. She’s basically the new Deirdre.
Having shown the kind of performances she can give, bosses are teeing her up for more impressive work once Kelly is released from prison.
It’s going to be a long difficult road for Kelly – but it’s going to be great to watch Millie in action.
Emmerdale: Amelia Flanagan
Rarely is a child star so talented that they can carry huge storylines on their own backs – but Amelia has done it.
Her mother’s death, her dad being imprisoned and most recently the betrayal of her own aunt in a trolling horror.
Amelia has shown she’s more than just a random stage school kid plucked for a plum role.
She’s a real actress with a real future.
Coronation Street: Isabella Flanagan
Proving that talent does run in the family, Amelia’s younger sister has proven herself to be every bit the actress.
Although younger, the way Amelia has played troubled Hope has been incredible.
She can leave you heartbroken one moment and utterly terrified the next as Hope’s campaign of terror continues on the cobbles.
EastEnders: Kara-Leah Fernandes
Whether she’s coming to terms with the death of her mother, or putting the Taylor family in their place – Bailey Baker has proven herself to be a great EastEnders character.
And that’s thanks to Kara-Leah.
Through several storylines – including a very hard-hitting homeless one – the young star has more than held her own up against older, more experienced actors.
She’s got a bright future ahead of her – wherever she acts.
Coronation Street: Paddy Beaver
There’s been a curious change on the cobbles these last few months with the new Max Turner arriving.
After years of not really having a storyline – Max had been forgotten about, much like his rarely seen sister Lily.
But since Paddy has taken over the role he has shown that Max is a David Platt in training and he has been a revelation.
Already tying his dad up in his schemes, Max – through Paddy – has shown what the character can do.
And with Paddy at the helm – we can’t wait to see what more trouble he causes over the next few years.
