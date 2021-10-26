Coronation Street has announced Gemma Oaten will be joining the soap as a new love interest for Tyrone.

The former Emmerdale star, who played Rachel Breckle, in the Dales, will be joining Corrie for a guest role.

In upcoming scenes, Gemma’s character Isla meets newly single Tyrone when her daughter Darcy attends a party with Tyrone’s daughter, Hope.

Flirty Isla suggests the four of them go for milkshakes. Later Darcy and Hope giggle over their milkshakes and Isla sets her sights on Tyrone further, suggesting they go for a drink.

When Tyrone tells Fiz he’s agreed to a date with Isla, Fiz is furious. However things are about to get worse for unlucky in love Tyrone.

When Tyrone and Isla head out of the restaurant on their date, a man approaches and introduces himself as Isla’s husband, Tony.

He ends up punching Tyrone, sending him flying.

Coronation Street: Gemma Oaten talks about Isla

In an interview with Entertainment Daily and other media, Gemma spoke about her character Isla.

She said: “Isla is feisty, bold, quite brave and courageous. She knows who she is. She’s not afraid to own who she is and be a bit flirty.

“Isla likes Tyrone because he has a heart of gold. When she meets him, she wants to find out more. I think there’s a connection there.”

Coronation Street: Gemma talks about potential for Isla to return

With a few unanswered questions left by the end of Isla’s stint, Gemma added there are elements to explore if Isla were ever to return.

Speaking about Isla’s secrecy over her husband, Gemma said: “There was a discussion around all of this with the directors. Is this something Isla does on a regular basis?

“Maybe she’s trying to push her husband’s buttons.

Tyrone gets punched by Isla’s husband (Credit: ITV)

“If we were to dig a little deeper and Isla were to come back, there were elements we wanted to leave open to explore.

“Tyrone does very quickly get punched in the face, bless him. I’d like to see Isla come back, apologise to Tyrone and give him a bit of a confidence boost back because he’s not doing well with the ladies.

“Fiz and Phill see it all when it happens, so it’s a double blow for Tyrone. I just wanted to hug him.”

